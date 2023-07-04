With EPS Growth And More, Sims (ASX:SGM) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sims (ASX:SGM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Sims' Improving Profits

Sims has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Sims' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from AU$2.14 to AU$2.37. This amounts to a 10% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Sims achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to AU$8.8b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Sims Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Sims insiders spent AU$106k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Sims insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping AU$117m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Sims Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Sims is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sims (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

