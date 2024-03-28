With EPS Growth And More, Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Tsakos Energy Navigation Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Tsakos Energy Navigation has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Tsakos Energy Navigation's EPS skyrocketed from US$6.02 to US$9.04, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 50%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Tsakos Energy Navigation shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 30% to 38%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Tsakos Energy Navigation Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Tsakos Energy Navigation insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding US$60m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add Tsakos Energy Navigation To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Tsakos Energy Navigation's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Even so, be aware that Tsakos Energy Navigation is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

