This Epsilon Energy Insider Increased Their Holding By 67% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Epsilon Energy Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:EPSN ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Epsilon Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Jason Stabell for US$123k worth of shares, at about US$5.09 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.92. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Jason Stabell purchased 64.80k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$5.08. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Epsilon Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Epsilon Energy insiders have about 2.5% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.4m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Epsilon Energy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Epsilon Energy insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Epsilon Energy and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

