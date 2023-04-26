U.S. markets closed

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·1 min read
HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=b7kL4WcF. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com