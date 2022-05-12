Epsilon Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd.

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported first quarter 2022 financial and operating results and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release.



Cash provided by operations of $7.7 million for the three ended March 31, 2022, with free cash flow (FCF) of $4.8 million for the same period.





Realized natural gas prices of $4.04/Mcf including hedges ($4.55/Mcf excluding hedges) for the three months ended March 31, 2022.





Total net revenue interest (NRI) gas production averaged 26.1 MMcf/d (Working Interest of 30.1 MMcf/d) for the first quarter. There were 5 gross (.58 Net) wells shut-in at quarter end. Working interest exit rate for the third quarter was 25.3 MMcf/d.





Auburn System gathered and delivered 18.3 Bcf gross (6.4 Bcf net to Epsilon’s interest) during the three months ended March 31, 2022 which represents approximately 92% of maximum throughput as currently configured.





Total revenues of $13.6 million and EBITDA of $9.3 million for the quarter.





Cash at quarter end of $30.1 million ($30.6 million including restricted cash).





Net income before tax of $8.0 million for the quarter ($5.8 million net income after tax).





Operating expenses including SG&A was $1.26/Mcfe.



Michael Raleigh, CEO, commented, “The Company continued to perform exceptionally well during the first quarter of 2022, increasing our cash balance by $3.6 million while investing to maintain our production, paying $1.5 million in dividends to our shareholders and remaining debt free.

"While we continue to be encouraged by a constructive pricing environment, the Company recently used NYMEX costless collars and basis swaps for net realized prices between $5.35 and $7.05 for 5.0 MM/day natural gas production between May and December of 2022. Epsilon remains unhedged regarding its oil and natural gas liquid production in Oklahoma.

"The Company continued its appraisal program on our Oklahoma acreage with the completion of 2 incremental gross (.55 net) wells during the quarter and immediately subsequent to quarter end. While these wells are still in the early stages of production flowback, we remain encouraged by the initial productivity of the wells in this part of the play, especially given that commodity prices now materially exceed our original assumptions. We will provide a more comprehensive update with the release of our Q2 2022 results.”

Financial and Operating Results

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Natural gas revenue $ 10,703,084 $ 6,332,099 Volume (MMcf) 2,351 2,466 Avg. Price ($/Mcf) $ 4.55 $ 2.57 PA Exit Rate (MMcfpd) 23.1 32.8 Oil and other liquids revenue $ 776,241 $ 107,056 Volume (MBO) 14.9 3.7 Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $ 52.22 $ 28.58 Gathering system revenue $ 2,120,773 $ 2,002,157 Total Revenues $ 13,600,098 $ 8,441,312

Capital Expenditures

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This capital was mainly related to the drilling of one gross (0.11 net to EPSN) well and completion of two gross (0.55 net to EPSN) wells in Oklahoma, as well as expenditures for the Auburn Gas Gathering system.

Operations

During the first quarter of 2022, the operator completed two gross (0.54 net to EPSN) wells in Oklahoma. One was turned to production at the end of March and a second well was turned to production at the end of April.

First Quarter Results

Epsilon generated revenues of $13.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Realized natural gas prices averaged $4.55/Mcf (excluding hedges) for Upstream operations in the first quarter of 2022. Operating expenses for Upstream operations in the first quarter were $1.8 million.

Auburn System gathered and delivered 18.3 Bcf gross of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 16.6 Bcfe during the fourth quarter of 2021. Primary gathering volumes decreased 2.2% quarter over quarter to 11.5 Bcfe. Imported cross-flow volumes increased 11.4% to 6.8 Bcfe as a result of the normal increase in natural gas demand during peak winter in the Northeast.

Epsilon reported a net after tax income of $5.8 million attributable to common shareholders or $0.25 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net after tax income of $2.7 million, and $0.11 per basic and diluted common share outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Epsilon's Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $9.3 million as compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, "may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, "believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company's actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer

Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 11,479,325 $ 6,439,155 Gas gathering and compression revenue 2,120,773 2,002,157 Total revenue 13,600,098 8,441,312 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 1,770,654 1,594,188 Gathering system operating expenses 159,211 190,947 Development geological and geophysical expenses 2,386 11,539 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 1,389,219 1,682,860 General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 142,302 202,499 Other general and administrative expenses 1,171,132 1,327,161 Total operating costs and expenses 4,634,904 5,009,194 Operating income 8,965,194 3,432,118 Other income (expense): Interest income 15,221 7,813 Interest expense (15,319 ) (27,073 ) (Loss) gain on derivative contracts (971,904 ) 465,341 Other (expense) income (5,406 ) 1,941 Other (expense) income, net (977,408 ) 448,022 Net income before income tax expense 7,987,786 3,880,140 Income tax expense 2,181,898 1,144,573 NET INCOME $ 5,805,888 $ 2,735,567 Currency translation adjustments 5,402 242 NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 5,811,290 $ 2,735,809 Net income per share, basic $ 0.25 $ 0.11 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 23,677,842 23,947,222 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 23,862,428 24,030,104





EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts stated in US$) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,070,813 $ 26,497,305 Accounts receivable 6,468,261 4,596,931 Other current assets 465,694 569,870 Total current assets 37,004,768 31,664,106 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 140,557,389 138,032,413 Unproved properties 21,793,526 21,700,926 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (103,558,669 ) (102,480,972 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 58,792,246 57,252,367 Gathering system 42,490,479 42,475,086 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (33,727,110 ) (33,443,949 ) Total gathering system, net 8,763,369 9,031,137 Land 637,764 637,764 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 300,318 309,102 Total property and equipment, net 68,493,697 67,230,370 Other assets: Restricted cash 568,854 568,118 Total non-current assets 69,062,551 67,798,488 Total assets $ 106,067,319 $ 99,462,594 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 1,820,112 $ 1,189,905 Gathering fees payable 843,523 963,546 Royalties payable 1,956,002 1,853,508 Income taxes payable 3,255,717 1,098,425 Accrued capital expenditures 732,523 1,016,830 Other accrued liabilities 802,188 1,098,127 Fair value of derivatives — 239,824 Asset retirement obligations 11,209 85,207 Total current liabilities 9,421,274 7,545,372 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 2,774,709 2,748,449 Deferred income taxes 9,928,126 9,905,440 Total non-current liabilities 12,702,835 12,653,889 Total liabilities 22,124,109 20,199,261 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Shareholders' equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 23,706,953 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 24,202,218 issued and 23,668,203 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021. 129,602,044 131,815,739 Treasury shares, 0 at March 31, 2022 and 534,015 at December 31, 2021 — (2,423,007 ) Additional paid-in capital 8,977,505 8,835,203 Accumulated deficit (64,460,346 ) (68,783,207 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,824,007 9,818,605 Total shareholders' equity 83,943,210 79,263,333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 106,067,319 $ 99,462,594





EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,805,888 $ 2,735,567 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 1,389,219 1,682,860 Plug and abandon of proved properties (73,998 ) — Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 971,904 (465,341 ) Settlement (paid) received on derivative contracts (1,211,728 ) 64,200 Settlement of asset retirement obligation — (3,483 ) Stock-based compensation expense 142,302 202,499 Deferred income tax expense 22,686 805,359 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,871,330 ) 454,740 Prepaid income taxes and other current assets 104,177 161,374 Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities 267,058 (349,705 ) Income taxes payable 2,157,292 336,798 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,703,470 5,624,868 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (92,600 ) (23,702 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (2,771,925 ) (481,021 ) Additions to gathering system properties 3,612 (40,963 ) Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment — (5,745 ) Prepaid drilling costs — 156 Net cash used in investing activities (2,860,913 ) (551,275 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares — (492,479 ) Exercise of stock options 209,312 — Dividends (1,483,027 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (1,273,715 ) (492,479 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,402 242 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,574,244 4,581,356 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 27,065,423 13,836,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 30,639,667 $ 18,418,127 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Interest paid $ 17,501 $ 29,562 Non-cash investing activities: Change in unproved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ (65,000 ) Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ (253,632 ) $ 468,972 Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,005 $ (27,679 ) Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 6,684 $ (21,554 )





EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 5,805,888 $ 2,735,567 Add Back: Net interest expense 98 19,260 Income tax expense 2,181,898 1,144,573 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 1,389,219 1,682,860 Stock based compensation expense 142,302 202,499 Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement (239,824 ) (401,141 ) Foreign currency translation loss 5,402 332 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,284,983 $ 5,383,950

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended March 31 Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,703,470 $ 5,624,868 $ 7,703,470 $ 5,624,868 Less: Net cash used in investing activities (Capital Expenditures) (2,860,913 ) (551,275 ) (2,860,913 ) (551,275 ) Free cash flow $ 4,842,557 $ 5,073,593 $ 4,842,556 $ 5,073,593

Epsilon defines Free cash flow (“FCF”) as net cash provided by operating activities in the period minus payments for property and equipment made in the period. FCF is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that FCF is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. FCF should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of FCF is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations, payments made for business acquisitions, amounts spent to buy back shares, or pay dividends. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.



