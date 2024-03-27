EQT (NYSE:EQT) shareholder returns have been notable, earning 99% in 3 years

While EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 92% during that period.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for EQT investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

EQT became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that EQT has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at EQT's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for EQT the TSR over the last 3 years was 99%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

EQT shareholders gained a total return of 15% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 12% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EQT better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with EQT .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

