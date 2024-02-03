Equitable Holdings Inc President and CEO Mark Pearson Sells 60,000 Shares

On February 1, 2024, Mark Pearson, President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH), executed a sale of 60,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company that operates through various segments, including Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement products, life insurance, and investment advisory services, catering to the needs of individuals and institutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 180,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been only 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells for Equitable Holdings Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Equitable Holdings Inc were trading at $32.38, resulting in a market cap of $11.116 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.84, which is lower than the industry median of 11.535 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $32.38 and a GuruFocus Value of $38.60, Equitable Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

