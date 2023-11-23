Equitable Holdings Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of Equitable Holdings Inc

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) recently announced a dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on 2023-12-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-24. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Equitable Holdings Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Equitable Holdings Inc Do?

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the US. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management, Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers annuity products, the Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services, Investment Management and Research segment consist of diversified investment management, research, and related services, and the Protection Solutions segment focuses on life insurance products.

A Glimpse at Equitable Holdings Inc's Dividend History

Equitable Holdings Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Equitable Holdings Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Equitable Holdings Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.91% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.06%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Equitable Holdings Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 10.40%. Based on Equitable Holdings Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Equitable Holdings Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.91%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Equitable Holdings Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. Equitable Holdings Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Equitable Holdings Inc's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Equitable Holdings Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Equitable Holdings Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Equitable Holdings Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 23.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 90.97% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Equitable Holdings Inc's earnings increased by approximately 2.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 48% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.70%, which outperforms approximately 65.08% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Equitable Holdings Inc's upcoming dividend payment, consistent dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and fair profitability and growth metrics present a compelling case for value investors. The company's ability to maintain a balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in its growth indicates prudent financial management. As such, Equitable Holdings Inc stands as a noteworthy candidate for investors seeking dividend income with a potential for capital appreciation. Considering these factors, is Equitable Holdings Inc the next dividend stock for your portfolio? GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

