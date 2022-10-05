Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 18, 2022

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK), (“Equity”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, will release its third quarter results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, with a press release issued after market close.



Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Elliott and Chief Financial Officer Eric Newell will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until October 26, 2022, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com .

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley

SVP, Director of Marketing

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

(913) 583-8004

jhanley@equitybank.com

Investor Contact:

Chris M. Navratil

SVP, Finance

Equity Bancshares, Inc.

(316) 779-1675

cnavratil@equitybank.com



