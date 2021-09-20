U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.25
    +17.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,004.00
    +165.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,062.25
    +52.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.90
    +11.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.85
    +0.56 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +4.90 (+23.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5300
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,910.43
    -5,103.69 (-10.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.49
    -89.90 (-7.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,949.59
    -550.46 (-1.80%)
     

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) Board of Directors (“Board”) announced it has initiated a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders.

The quarterly dividend of $0.08 per common share of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (“Equity” or “Company”) Class A stock is payable on October 14, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

“We’re pleased to declare a dividend to our stockholders for the first time in our Company’s history. We have been evaluating this as our Company and profits have each continued to grow,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “We appreciate the support of our stockholders and the ongoing efforts of our Equity Bank teams throughout our four-state footprint to continue to deliver expertise, innovation, and local service to our customer base.”

The Board also authorized the repurchase of up to 1,000,000 shares of Equity’s outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share, from time to time, beginning October 29, 2021 and concluding October 28, 2022. The repurchase program does not obligate Equity to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares, and it may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time without notice. The repurchase program is subject to non-objection from the Federal Reserve Bank.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services. As of June 30, 2021, Equity had approximately $4.2 billion in consolidated total assets, with full-service locations in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, including corporate offices in Wichita.

Equity announced its merger with American State Bancshares, Inc. (“ASBT”), a bank holding company with $780 million in assets, headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, and American State Bank and Trust Company locations in its Kansas footprint. Equity will complete its merger with ASBT in October 2021, which will be the Company’s 18th bank combination, including 10 since the Company’s initial public offering in 2015.

Equity provides an enhanced banking experience for customers through a suite of sophisticated banking products and services tailored to their needs, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Mining Stocks Hit on China Worries

    Depressed demand for industrial commodities is seen, but these companies have strong balance sheets and low price-to-earnings multiples.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptocurrencies Tumble On Evergrande Default Fears

    The price of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies tumbled as Evergrande default fears slammed a wide array of financial markets.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Why Monday’s selloff will be a ‘blip’ by year-end

    Baird PWM Market Strategist Michael Antonelli&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the hectic actions taking place in the market right now, how Chinese stocks are affecting the market, and what to expect from Congress debt ceiling as they debate the debt ceiling.

  • 15 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David Abrams

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in today according to David Abrams based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Abrams’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Invest in Today According to David […]

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off On China Property Default Fears; These 4 Top Growth Stocks Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday after the stock market sold off on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla tumbled.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs Fell Today

    Bank stocks struggled Monday as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bill, which is often a strong indicator of bank profits, declined as a result of the broader market sell-off.

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Evergrande crises triggers market sell-off as mining and energy stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.