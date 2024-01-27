Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2023 Equity Bancshares, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Brian Katzfey, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Brian Katzfey: Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Equity Bancshares Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Before we begin, let me remind you that today's call is being recorded and is available via webcast at investor.equitybank.com, along with our earnings release and presentation materials. Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Following the presentation, we will allow time for questions and further discussion. Thank you all for joining us. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Chairman and CEO, Brad Elliott.

Brad Elliott : Good morning, and thank you for joining Equity Bancshares earnings call. We are excited today to take you through our fourth quarter results, including beating consensus earnings, a repositioning of our bond portfolio and our announced merger with Rockhold Bancorp the parent company of Bank of Kirksville. Joining me today are Rick Sems, our Bank President; Chris Navratil, our CFO; and Krzysztof Slupkowski, our Chief Credit Officer. Let's look back at the fourth quarter. In early quarter, our balance sheet strength, including high levels of capital robust loan loss reserves and available liquidity position the bank to take advantage of the current environment to build for the future. We announced the merger with the Bank of Kirksville, which combines like-minded organizations while expanding our footprint in Missouri.

We are excited to report that we received approval from the Federal Reserve Bank this week and anticipate of closing in February. Different than with past transactions, we will not convert the core systems until May of this year due to scheduling conflicts with the different core and electronic providers. Also during the quarter, we repositioned $450 million in our investment portfolio, significantly improving our earnings while not impacting tangible equity. In fact, tangible book value expanded during the quarter and year-over-year, as you will see in our slide deck. These transactions reflect our team's focus on value creation. Our employee base is engaged and motivated to drive exceptional outcomes, which provide value to our customers, employees and shareholders.

I'm incredibly proud of all we accomplished this quarter and throughout 2023. It was a year of challenges and change. And as we reflect at December 31, Equity is better positioned for the future than ever before. I have never been more excited about what Equity is positioned to accomplish than I am starting 2024. We have an excellent management team, strong balance sheet, in a guiding expectation to be the bank of choice for our communities. I'll let Chris talk you through our financial results.

Chris Navratil : Thank you, Brad. Last deck, we reported a net loss of $28.3 million or $1.84 per diluted share. Adjusting for the loss realized within the repositioning of our investment portfolio as well as onetime merger expenses, operating income was $11.9 million or $0.77 per share compared to $0.80 per share in the third quarter. Net interest income was down $1.5 million linked quarter, while net interest margin declined from $3.51 to $3.49. We will discuss margin dynamics in more detail later in this call. Noninterest income adjusted for the loss on repositioning of investments in Q4 was down $1.5 million linked quarter. The decline is primarily attributable to derivative fair value change and a special asset benefit related to Almena State Bank of $540,000 during Q3 that did not recur.

Noninterest expenses adjusted for onetime M&A charges totaling $34.7 million or modestly higher quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to incentive accruals and increased advertising costs. Our GAAP net income included a provision for credit loss of $711,000 to understand the attribution of the inputs you can reference our earnings deck, which shows the calculation. We continue to hold reserve for potential economic challenges. However, to date, we have not seen any specific concerns in our operating markets. The December 31 coverage of ACL to loans is 1.31%. I'll stop here for a moment and let Krzysztof talk through our asset quality for the quarter.

Krzysztof Slupkowski : Thanks, Chris. Asset quality metrics remained at historically low levels in the fourth quarter with total classified loans closing the quarter at $40.5 million or 7.1% of total bank regulatory capital. Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans remained below 75 basis points. Net charges for the year were 13 basis points of average loans. Recognized charge-offs have been reflective of specific circumstances on individual credits and not related to broader concern in the markets in which we operate. We have now completed a whole cycle of annual reviews and renewals, incorporating the latest operating results for our borrowers. These have affirmed the resilience of our portfolio in the current interest rate and economic environment.

We have not seen any deterioration at this point in our commercial real estate book. We continue to monitor our portfolio for early signs of deterioration. Our risk rating migration during this cycle has resulted in a historically low problem credit ratios. A testament, to our disciplined underwriting practices at origination, the strength of our local economies and proven workout strategies. While our credit outlook for 2024 is positive, we maintain a favorable position in terms of capital, reserves and credit strength to confront any potential future economic challenges.

Chris Navratil : Thanks, Krzysztof. As previously mentioned, we sold a large portion of our bond portfolio during the quarter, pulling forward cash flow of approximately $450 million. As of the end of the period, all sales have settled in funds have been redeployed in securities purchases, funding of loans are being held in cash or were used as an alternative to more expensive funding sources for the balance sheet. The benefits of the transaction are expected to be fully realized in the first quarter of 2024. Loans increased during the quarter at an annualized rate of 6.1%. Loan originations in the fourth quarter totaled $143 million with a weighted average coupon of 8.61% compared to $149 million and a weighted average coupon of 8.46% in the third quarter.

We continue to successfully originate loans in the current interest rate environment, contributing to expanding coupon yield on interest-earning assets. During the fourth quarter, the coupon yield on loans increased to 6.71% from 6.2%. Total loan yield declined as purchase accounting, loan fees and nonaccrual accounting contributed 2 basis points in quarter 4 versus 15 basis points in quarter 3. Were these levels to be consistent period-over-period, NIM would have improved 8 basis points. Cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 19 basis points to 2.58% in the quarter, a decline from the 26 basis points of expansion in the third quarter while the contribution of average noninterest-bearing deposits to the average deposit mix declined to 22.8% from 23.0%.

Net interest income totaled $39.5 million in the fourth quarter, down $1.5 million from the third quarter, driven by declining average earning assets and the excess cash liquidity at the bank has been maintaining was used to fund the decline in average deposit balances. We continue to have $140 million outstanding at the Federal Reserves Bank term funding program. We are currently earning a positive spread on that borrowing, though it does have the effect of reducing margin. We calculate that the excess liquidity has the effect of reducing margin by 7 basis points for the current quarter. Salaries and benefits increased $741,000 in the quarter due to a decline in share-based compensation for mature as well as year-end incentive accruals. Marketing expenses remain elevated from advertising to continue to attract deposits.

Our outlook slide includes the forecast for the first quarter as well as the full year 2024. We do not include future rate changes, though our forecast still includes the effects of lighting, repricing in both our loan and deposit portfolios. Our provision is forecasted to be approximately 12 basis points of average loans. Important to note, the forecast does not include the impact of the Bank of Kirksville merger. Previous disclosure and announcement that indicated income accretion of $0.36 for 2024. Rick?

Rick Sems : I'm pleased with what we accomplished in 2023 and all that we are positioned to accomplish moving forward as we continue to emphasize value creation in our markets. Partnering with the Bank of Kirksville and their committed team of banking professionals provides added scale and market expansion, which will contribute to our growth goals in 2024. During the quarter, our non-brokered deposit base increased by $13.3 million attributed to seasonal inflows in our municipality operating accounts. We continue to see pressure on pricing and have maintained our disciplined approach as we consider the impact of Bank of Kirksville closing in the first quarter. As we enter 2024, we will be going to market with a new suite of checking accounts designed internally by Jonathan Roop and Julie Huber, which we believe will enhance our value proposition for customers.

In addition to our new accounts, we have partnered with Marstone, Inc. to provide digital wealth services to our customer base, further enhancing our value proposition with our consumers. We believe we have the team and the suite of products to remain the banker of choice in the markets we serve. On the asset side of the balance sheet, our loan production continued at a consistent pace as we originated the same dollar level of loans in Q4 as in Q3, but it improved yields and ROEs to the bank. As we look to 2024, pipelines are strong, and we expect pull-through to increase as rate pressures moderate. As of the end of the quarter, our 75% probability pipeline stood at $450 million, while a 50% probability was $260 million, bringing our greater than 50% pipeline to over $700 million.

As indicated in our outlook slide, we expect to drive mid- to high single-digit organic loan growth in 2024. We have the strategy, discipline, tools and people in place to realize this expectation. I look forward to assisting the team in execution. Service revenue was down quarter-over-quarter, though we continue to see increasing contributions from previous investment in cards, treasury and wealth management and insurance. Our teams are focused on enhancing customer value in 2024 and beyond, which we expect to drive expansion of the business lines moving forward. Finally, I've been pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Harris to regional CEO, Community South. We will now, he will now be leading both our Ozark and Southeast Kansas markets.

Justin has been leading the Ozark market for a couple of years and is ready for an expanded role. I look forward to partnering with Justin as we look to continue to be, to build Equity Bank in these markets. Our company is well capitalized. Our asset quality metrics are the best they've ever been. Our balance sheet structure is solid, and we have a granular deposit base which is positioned to improve with the addition of the Bank of Kirksville. Our strategic directives for 2024 have been set and the team has hit the ground running. Rick in collaboration with Mark Carman, Brad Daniel and Justin Harris, have their teams poised to hit to hit our goals for 2024. We look forward to onboarding our new Kirksville team members and continuing to redeploy assets and the customer relationships that build franchise value.

We continue to see momentum on the M&A front and expect that to continue throughout the year. Equity will remain disciplined in our approach to assessing these opportunities emphasizing value while controlling dilution and the earn-back time line. As you can see from our presentation, I believe we have the right team, the right balance sheet the right geography and a proven track record to execute on strategy that we started some 20 years ago. We have the ability to grow organically and through M&A. What an exciting time for our team members. Thank you for your interest in Equity Bancshares, and we'll open it up for questions.

