ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

ESSA Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ESSA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.15 per share on 29th of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is around the industry average.

ESSA Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

ESSA Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but ESSA Bancorp's payout ratio of 31% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.8%. The future payout ratio could be 30% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

ESSA Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that ESSA Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like ESSA Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in ESSA Bancorp in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

