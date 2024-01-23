On January 19, 2024, Mary Gibbons, SVP and Chief Legal Officer of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $55 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $275,000.

Essent Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based company that offers private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services for the mortgage and real estate industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,427 shares of Essent Group Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells for the company.

Essent Group Ltd's SVP and Chief Legal Officer Mary Gibbons Sells 5,000 Shares

On the valuation front, Essent Group Ltd's shares were trading at $55 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.891 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.86, which is below both the industry median of 11.295 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $55 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.67, Essent Group Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Essent Group Ltd's SVP and Chief Legal Officer Mary Gibbons Sells 5,000 Shares

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider broader market trends, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant factors when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

