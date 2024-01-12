Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) President and CEO Peter Mavoides executed a sale of 23,112 shares of the company on January 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant properties leased to retail and service businesses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 115,571 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells recorded during the period.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc CEO Peter Mavoides Sells 23,112 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc were trading at $25.63, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.015 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.81, which is above the industry median of 17.875 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $25.63 and a GuruFocus Value of $26.33, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

