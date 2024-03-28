Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT), a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties leased to retail and service-oriented businesses, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. President and CEO Peter Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company on March 26, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $26.01 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $238,998.88. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the executive's holdings.

Over the past year, Peter Mavoides has sold a total of 161,795 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling activity at the company, with a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

The market capitalization of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at $4.516 billion, with the stock trading at $26.01 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 21.50, which is above the industry median of 17.485 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value of $28.18 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc CEO Peter Mavoides Sells 9,188 Shares

The insider trend image above illustrates the recent insider selling pattern at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, providing investors with a visual representation of insider transactions over the past year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc CEO Peter Mavoides Sells 9,188 Shares

The GF Value image provides a graphical view of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate, as calculated by GuruFocus.

Story continues

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, as insiders may sell shares for various personal financial reasons.

For more detailed information on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc's insider transactions, financial data, and valuation, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing and additional resources available on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

