Do Essential Properties Realty Trust's (NYSE:EPRT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Essential Properties Realty Trust's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Essential Properties Realty Trust grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Essential Properties Realty Trust's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Essential Properties Realty Trust achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to US$300m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Essential Properties Realty Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Essential Properties Realty Trust insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$22m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Essential Properties Realty Trust To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Essential Properties Realty Trust is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Essential Properties Realty Trust (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

