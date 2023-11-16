Estimating The Fair Value Of FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for FD Technologies is UK£9.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

FD Technologies' UK£9.36 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The UK£23.26 analyst price target for FDP is 149% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£16.2m UK£950.0k UK£5.50m UK£8.68m UK£12.2m UK£15.8m UK£19.1m UK£22.0m UK£24.4m UK£26.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 57.89% Est @ 40.98% Est @ 29.14% Est @ 20.85% Est @ 15.05% Est @ 10.99% Est @ 8.15% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% -UK£15.0 UK£0.8 UK£4.4 UK£6.4 UK£8.4 UK£10.1 UK£11.3 UK£12.0 UK£12.4 UK£12.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£63m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£26m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.8%– 1.5%) = UK£424m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£424m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= UK£199m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£263m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£9.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at FD Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.069. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for FD Technologies

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for FDP.

