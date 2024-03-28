Estimating The Fair Value Of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Innovative Solutions and Support is US$6.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Innovative Solutions and Support's US$7.10 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Innovative Solutions and Support are currently trading on average at a 20% discount

How far off is Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.13m US$4.16m US$4.22m US$4.28m US$4.36m US$4.44m US$4.54m US$4.63m US$4.73m US$4.84m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 0.25% Est @ 0.87% Est @ 1.29% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.80% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 2.05% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.21% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% US$3.9 US$3.7 US$3.5 US$3.4 US$3.3 US$3.1 US$3.0 US$2.9 US$2.8 US$2.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$32m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.8m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.3%) = US$134m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$134m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= US$75m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$108m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$7.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Innovative Solutions and Support as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Innovative Solutions and Support, there are three relevant items you should explore:

