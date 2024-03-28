Estimating The Fair Value Of Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (CVE:NMI)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Namibia Critical Metals fair value estimate is CA$0.038

With CA$0.045 share price, Namibia Critical Metals appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average of 79% suggests Namibia Critical Metals' peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (CVE:NMI) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$189.6k CA$247.6k CA$302.0k CA$350.2k CA$391.5k CA$426.1k CA$455.1k CA$479.4k CA$500.2k CA$518.4k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 42.78% Est @ 30.54% Est @ 21.98% Est @ 15.98% Est @ 11.78% Est @ 8.85% Est @ 6.79% Est @ 5.35% Est @ 4.34% Est @ 3.64% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.2 CA$0.3 CA$0.3 CA$0.3 CA$0.3 CA$0.3 CA$0.3 CA$0.3

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$2.6m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$518k× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.0%) = CA$10m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$10m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= CA$5.2m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$7.7m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.04, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Namibia Critical Metals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.115. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Namibia Critical Metals

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine NMI's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for NMI.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Namibia Critical Metals, we've compiled three essential elements you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Namibia Critical Metals (3 are significant) you should be aware of. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

