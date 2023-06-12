Estimating The Fair Value Of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)

Key Insights

Ryerson Holding's estimated fair value is US$41.78 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$38.01 share price, Ryerson Holding appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Ryerson Holding's peers are currently trading at a premium of 33% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$172.1m US$132.0m US$130.2m US$129.8m US$130.3m US$131.5m US$133.2m US$135.2m US$137.5m US$140.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.36% Est @ -0.32% Est @ 0.41% Est @ 0.92% Est @ 1.28% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.70% Est @ 1.82% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10% US$156 US$108 US$97.0 US$87.7 US$79.8 US$73.0 US$67.0 US$61.7 US$56.9 US$52.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$840m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$140m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (10%– 2.1%) = US$1.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.7b÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= US$654m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$38.0, the company appears about fair value at a 9.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ryerson Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.380. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ryerson Holding

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for RYI.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Ryerson Holding, we've compiled three essential aspects you should look at:

