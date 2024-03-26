Estimating The Fair Value Of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)

Key Insights

Sage Group's estimated fair value is UK£14.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Sage Group's UK£12.69 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 23% higher than Sage Group's analyst price target of UK£11.79

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£467.1m UK£507.8m UK£556.0m UK£739.0m UK£821.4m UK£889.6m UK£945.7m UK£992.1m UK£1.03b UK£1.06b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.16% Est @ 8.30% Est @ 6.30% Est @ 4.90% Est @ 3.92% Est @ 3.24% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% UK£435 UK£440 UK£449 UK£556 UK£575 UK£580 UK£575 UK£561 UK£543 UK£522

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£5.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.1b× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.4%– 1.6%) = UK£19b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£19b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= UK£9.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£14b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£12.7, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sage Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.047. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sage Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Sage Group, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Sage Group . Future Earnings: How does SGE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

