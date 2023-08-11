Estimating The Fair Value Of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE)

Key Insights

Spartan Delta's estimated fair value is CA$4.99 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Spartan Delta's CA$4.18 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Spartan Delta's peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 22%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$108.7m CA$84.5m CA$71.9m CA$64.7m CA$60.6m CA$58.2m CA$56.9m CA$56.3m CA$56.3m CA$56.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Est @ -22.24% Est @ -15.01% Est @ -9.95% Est @ -6.41% Est @ -3.93% Est @ -2.19% Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.13% Est @ 0.47% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% CA$100 CA$72.0 CA$56.5 CA$46.9 CA$40.5 CA$35.9 CA$32.4 CA$29.6 CA$27.3 CA$25.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$467m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$57m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.9%) = CA$886m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$886m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= CA$397m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$863m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$4.2, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Spartan Delta as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.301. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Spartan Delta

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SDE.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Spartan Delta, we've compiled three additional factors you should look at:

