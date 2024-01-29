Estimating The Fair Value Of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is S$1.69 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s S$1.67 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 11% lower than Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)'s analyst price target of CN¥1.91

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥1.54b CN¥3.60b CN¥3.15b CN¥2.90b CN¥2.76b CN¥2.68b CN¥2.64b CN¥2.63b CN¥2.64b CN¥2.66b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -12.27% Est @ -7.98% Est @ -4.98% Est @ -2.88% Est @ -1.41% Est @ -0.38% Est @ 0.34% Est @ 0.84% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% CN¥1.4k CN¥3.0k CN¥2.5k CN¥2.1k CN¥1.8k CN¥1.6k CN¥1.5k CN¥1.4k CN¥1.3k CN¥1.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥18b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥2.7b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.0%) = CN¥41b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥41b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= CN¥18b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥36b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$1.7, the company appears about fair value at a 1.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.090. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), there are three further items you should further research:

Risks: Be aware that Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about... Future Earnings: How does BS6's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

