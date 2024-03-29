Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Carrier Global fair value estimate is US$56.49

Carrier Global's US$58.13 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for CARR is US$60.71, which is 7.5% above our fair value estimate

Does the March share price for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Carrier Global Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$751.5m US$2.81b US$3.03b US$3.27b US$3.42b US$3.54b US$3.65b US$3.75b US$3.86b US$3.96b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x12 Analyst x11 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.48% Est @ 3.12% Est @ 2.87% Est @ 2.70% Est @ 2.58% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$694 US$2.4k US$2.4k US$2.4k US$2.3k US$2.2k US$2.1k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$20b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.0b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.3%) = US$68b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$68b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$31b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$51b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$58.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Carrier Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.296. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Carrier Global

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

