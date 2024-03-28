Key Insights

The projected fair value for ConocoPhillips is US$114 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

ConocoPhillips' US$127 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The US$135 analyst price target for COP is 18% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$9.64b US$10.7b US$11.0b US$8.75b US$8.30b US$8.07b US$7.98b US$7.96b US$8.01b US$8.10b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x12 Analyst x11 Analyst x8 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.70% Est @ -1.20% Est @ -0.16% Est @ 0.58% Est @ 1.09% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% US$9.0k US$9.2k US$8.8k US$6.5k US$5.7k US$5.2k US$4.7k US$4.4k US$4.1k US$3.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$61b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$8.1b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.3%) = US$153b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$153b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= US$73b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$134b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$127, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ConocoPhillips as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.180. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ConocoPhillips

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

COP's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For ConocoPhillips, there are three additional elements you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for ConocoPhillips (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does COP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

