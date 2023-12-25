Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Key Insights

Norfolk Southern's estimated fair value is US$274 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$234 share price, Norfolk Southern appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$232 analyst price target for NSC is 15% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Norfolk Southern Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.21b US$2.53b US$2.81b US$3.28b US$3.60b US$3.87b US$4.09b US$4.29b US$4.46b US$4.62b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.71% Est @ 7.46% Est @ 5.89% Est @ 4.79% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.48% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$2.0k US$2.2k US$2.2k US$2.4k US$2.5k US$2.5k US$2.4k US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$23b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.6b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.2%) = US$83b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$83b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$39b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$62b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$234, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Norfolk Southern as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.135. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Norfolk Southern

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Transportation market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

