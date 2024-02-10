Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of SIG plc (LON:SHI)

Key Insights

SIG's estimated fair value is UK£0.39 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.31 share price, SIG appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 8.4% higher than SIG's analyst price target of UK£0.36

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SIG plc (LON:SHI) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£7.33m UK£11.9m UK£24.0m UK£34.5m UK£45.2m UK£55.3m UK£64.2m UK£71.8m UK£78.0m UK£83.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 43.77% Est @ 31.13% Est @ 22.28% Est @ 16.09% Est @ 11.76% Est @ 8.72% Est @ 6.60% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 12% -UK£6.5 UK£9.4 UK£16.9 UK£21.6 UK£25.1 UK£27.3 UK£28.2 UK£28.0 UK£27.1 UK£25.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£203m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£83m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (12%– 1.6%) = UK£780m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£780m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= UK£241m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£444m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SIG as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.977. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SIG

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For SIG, we've compiled three important factors you should look at:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with SIG (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does SHI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

