ETF Inflows Hit $30B in Solid January

Sumit Roy
·36 min read
ETF Investing Tools
ETF Investing Tools

If January is any indication, 2024 is shaping up as a good year for ETF inflows. Investors added a net $29.5 billion to U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds during January, according to etf.com data.

That’s less than the $50 billion of inflows in January 2023 and $37 billion in January 2022, but it’s still a solid showing. Flows were particularly strong for U.S. fixed income ETFs, which picked up $17.4 billion of new money. U.S. equity ETFs gathered a more modest $8.7 billion, while international equity ETFs netted $5.5 billion.

Strong Inflows For ‘IBIT’

Three funds with strong demand last year continued to dominate in January.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) registered inflows ranging from $6 billion to $12 billion during the month.

The iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) was the biggest asset gainer among fixed income ETFs, with inflows of $3.6 billion, while the newly-launched iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)—categorized as a commodity ETF—was in vogue as well, with inflows of $2.9 billion.

Monster SPY Outflows

On the other side of the ledger, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) shed a whopping $27.4 billion during January. Despite the massive number, the outflows only partially reverse SPY’s record-breaking $48.1 billion of inflows in 2023.

Flows are notoriously volatile for the world’s largest ETF, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of January’s outflows reverse in the coming months.

Another big loser during the first month of 2024 was the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The spot bitcoin ETF had outflows of $6 billion as many investors sold the fund and bought into much cheaper alternatives like IBIT. Profit taking by arbitrageurs who purchased GBTC at a discount ahead of its ETF conversion also added to the outflows.

Other notable ETFs with outflows during January were the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL), with redemptions of $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively.

For a full list of the top inflows and outflows for January, see the tables below:

Top Gainers February 2024

Ticker

Name

Issuer

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Blackrock

12,095.09

425,186.23

2.84%

12,095.09%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Vanguard

10,015.48

395,001.17

2.54%

10,015.48%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

Invesco

6,062.48

244,346.93

2.48%

6,062.48%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Blackrock

3,555.05

34,873.20

10.19%

3,555.05%

IVE

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Blackrock

3,492.21

31,215.45

11.19%

3,492.21%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard

2,987.59

360,378.11

0.83%

2,987.59%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

Blackrock

2,873.11

2,769.18

103.75%

2,873.11%

DYNF

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

Blackrock

2,793.11

2,861.24

97.62%

2,793.11%

IUSB

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Blackrock

2,494.03

26,141.46

9.54%

2,494.03%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Fidelity

2,253.25

2,346.64

96.02%

2,253.25%


Asset Classes (February 2024)

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

176.89

6,771.70

2.61%

Asset Allocation

-276.98

16,963.14

-1.63%

Commodities

-3,164.49

126,629.65

-2.50%

Currency

1,183.12

31,912.51

3.71%

International Equity

5,505.22

1,364,521.08

0.40%

International Fixed Income

4,091.92

172,530.78

2.37%

Inverse

-1,726.59

13,943.18

-12.38%

Leveraged

-2,438.25

85,159.07

-2.86%

U.S. Equity

8,717.65

5,099,123.20

0.17%

U.S. Fixed Income

17,417.87

1,367,413.64

1.27%

Total:

29,486.35

8,284,967.93

0.36%


February 2024 ETF Brand League Table

Brand

AUM ($, mm)

Net Flows ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)

iShares

2,593,271.57

25,246.73

0.97%

107,881.37

Vanguard

2,357,436.34

23,649.10

1.00%

156,480.71

SPDR

1,221,849.68

45,362.97

3.71%

80,012.16

Invesco

454,779.68

4,787.94

1.05%

39,584.66

Schwab

320,210.68

3,050.44

0.95%

24,265.61

JPMorgan

133,116.18

2,512.97

1.89%

34,589.51

First Trust

132,640.72

46.24

0.03%

-4,338.15

Dimensional

117,840.68

3,515.71

2.98%

30,951.52

WisdomTree

72,278.07

-658.35

-0.91%

9,612.25

ProShares

68,599.67

-338.85

-0.49%

-1,680.44

VanEck

68,571.86

1,018.77

1.49%

6,623.09

Fidelity

51,940.15

835.69

1.61%

5,618.81

Global X

43,017.87

-39.64

-0.09%

2,308.19

Direxion

38,109.62

-325.20

-0.85%

5,313.29

Pacer

35,207.14

1,875.29

5.33%

11,869.51

Avantis

34,037.76

1,800.62

5.29%

12,680.16

Goldman Sachs

32,523.39

726.62

2.23%

2,075.35

PIMCO

23,863.97

379.54

1.59%

2,682.21

FlexShares

21,359.87

-533.89

-2.50%

-55.79

FT Vest

20,793.53

1,057.78

5.09%

9,190.04

Xtrackers

19,967.25

-250.19

-1.25%

2.78

Capital Group

18,709.01

1,354.41

7.24%

10,293.31

Innovator

17,425.29

294.96

1.69%

4,325.15

ARK

16,522.11

243.17

1.47%

-872.70

Franklin

14,260.07

188.32

1.32%

3,694.10

BlackRock

12,607.78

48.89

0.39%

-1,872.87

Janus Henderson

12,108.13

867.07

7.16%

6,286.18

Amplify

9,054.13

452.38

5.00%

536.10

Nuveen

8,480.82

-764.19

-9.01%

-226.43

VictoryShares

7,469.51

34.75

0.47%

-673.31

Alerian

7,461.82

109.41

1.47%

254.16

abrdn

7,090.99

-49.85

-0.70%

-115.49

KraneShares

7,016.81

-182.90

-2.61%

-467.22

REX Microsectors

6,959.72

27.74

0.40%

756.17

PGIM

6,494.55

188.35

2.90%

2,165.32

John Hancock

6,147.57

117.73

1.92%

426.69

BNY Mellon

5,498.68

1,395.60

25.38%

3,662.85

Hartford

4,856.16

45.92

0.95%

579.03

IndexIQ

4,361.58

121.57

2.79%

388.98

US Benchmark Series

4,054.54

56.62

1.40%

3,652.95

ALPS

4,031.03

137.88

3.42%

18.40

Principal

3,686.77

164.71

4.47%

1,074.11

Invesco DB

3,517.35

-401.34

-11.41%

-2,523.14

US Commodity Funds

3,120.78

224.49

7.19%

558.15

Simplify

2,906.06

123.29

4.24%

1,535.80

American Century

2,889.68

-40.36

-1.40%

664.54

BondBloxx

2,529.72

-21.80

-0.86%

1,926.24

T. Rowe Price

2,507.91

174.14

6.94%

1,313.35

Main Funds

2,480.86

503.11

20.28%

931.31

Alpha Architect

2,446.26

-17.89

-0.73%

1,138.85

Sprott

2,276.34

113.49

4.99%

593.43

Cambria

2,153.40

16.60

0.77%

199.04

Columbia

2,138.46

65.10

3.04%

671.56

Allianz

1,879.76

102.47

5.45%

803.88

Putnam

1,864.36

52.73

2.83%

1,531.98

US Global

1,804.21

-99.82

-5.53%

-560.51

Aptus

1,753.11

-21.32

-1.22%

-124.26

YieldMax

1,615.58

177.19

10.97%

1,712.55

Distillate

1,609.76

79.53

4.94%

457.12

ROBO Global

1,603.79

-10.43

-0.65%

35.31

GraniteShares

1,519.36

19.09

1.26%

77.18

Vident

1,472.99

-4.11

-0.28%

-52.29

AB Funds

1,431.66

108.61

7.59%

902.00

Motley Fool

1,406.36

16.11

1.15%

39.70

Inspire

1,403.97

13.00

0.93%

168.78

Defiance

1,335.78

128.50

9.62%

292.78

Harbor

1,281.32

52.11

4.07%

484.48

Bridgeway

1,261.18

41.63

3.30%

134.56

AdvisorShares

1,186.18

21.89

1.85%

129.32

Virtus

1,142.51

37.56

3.29%

174.70

Strive

1,082.79

19.69

1.82%

505.50

Davis

1,012.53

1.79

0.18%

7.19

Quadratic

1,008.48

27.80

2.76%

63.91

DoubleLine

1,007.66

54.77

5.44%

484.93

Strategy Shares

963.60

-36.44

-3.78%

-280.11

ETRACS

961.10

0.00

0.00%

-218.07

Kovitz

957.60

4.09

0.43%

188.43

iPath

931.06

9.55

1.03%

244.53

ActivePassive

833.45

382.01

45.84%

796.32

Timothy

831.32

11.55

1.39%

125.35

Neos

820.15

81.19

9.90%

817.52

Meridian

818.52

6.22

0.76%

43.43

TCW

793.36

-3.25

-0.41%

198.54

RPAR

740.21

-21.44

-2.90%

-340.54

AXS Investments

737.04

6.19

0.84%

207.95

Roundhill

733.10

5.59

0.76%

-66.69

Horizons

732.53

-34.41

-4.70%

-537.73

iM

731.77

-66.93

-9.15%

-113.99

SoFi

726.35

18.93

2.61%

99.40

AAM

702.16

6.84

0.97%

230.70

Day Hagan

690.73

-7.30

-1.06%

148.02

HCM

669.36

6.30

0.94%

34.57

SP Funds

637.36

35.00

5.49%

275.73

Tortoise

594.80

35.51

5.97%

-79.67

LeaderShares

581.86

-13.40

-2.30%

-189.47

Gotham

528.17

1.66

0.31%

99.22

Credit Suisse

521.64

-6.93

-1.33%

-16.76

Cabana

484.85

-23.31

-4.81%

-372.24

Calvert

470.54

13.45

2.86%

62.55

Nationwide

468.18

-14.44

-3.09%

-145.08

InfraCap

455.02

1.06

0.23%

34.15

FCF Advisors

444.84

52.49

11.80%

213.19

ClearShares

405.68

-56.64

-13.96%

-94.66

Wahed

403.40

7.85

1.94%

110.74

Volatility Shares

403.15

51.37

12.74%

346.73

EMQQ

392.48

-47.85

-12.19%

-146.71

Brookstone

385.01

16.50

4.29%

359.29

Overlay Shares

373.86

-3.42

-0.92%

-74.17

Oneascent

354.04

59.41

16.78%

88.46

Vert

347.21

4.07

1.17%

4.07

ClearBridge

346.02

2.72

0.79%

-62.28

Teucrium

344.50

-35.07

-10.18%

-179.67

Matthews

336.19

36.45

10.84%

159.32

Touchstone

314.45

-0.09

-0.03%

-63.44

CastleArk

306.87

296.03

96.47%

296.03

Neuberger Berman

294.70

-19.66

-6.67%

66.34

Bushido

292.67

6.84

2.34%

274.94

Barclays

291.35

-0.18

-0.06%

13.44

FundX

282.45

-4.70

-1.67%

-28.58

Adaptive

282.23

-26.91

-9.53%

-7.28

Anfield

268.32

-1.50

-0.56%

-42.80

Madison

262.64

2.96

1.13%

255.73

Core Alternative

253.48

-31.35

-12.37%

-271.45

USCF Advisers

252.60

-0.40

-0.16%

31.80

Tidal ETFs

246.75

5.19

2.11%

76.76

Monarch

237.18

10.36

4.37%

43.27

TrueShares

233.30

-1.42

-0.61%

28.64

Mohr Funds

229.70

-6.03

-2.63%

-88.32

Opus Capital Management

227.49

1.65

0.73%

-18.73

AGF

225.44

-47.36

-21.01%

-94.02

Panagram

224.89

15.80

7.02%

219.79

Angel Oak

215.03

16.49

7.67%

136.62

STF

214.38

0.57

0.26%

19.14

Fairlead

211.83

-2.44

-1.15%

11.61

Impact Shares

211.19

5.07

2.40%

21.63

Renaissance

209.04

-1.84

-0.88%

7.80

Summit Global Investments

208.48

-7.26

-3.48%

189.92

RiverFront

207.04

-10.96

-5.29%

-31.58

Swan

206.13

3.48

1.69%

57.31

Burney

200.80

-27.98

-13.93%

25.33

Little Harbor Advisors

191.31

1.93

1.01%

-54.42

WBI Shares

188.49

-5.40

-2.87%

-40.63

Syntax

185.30

-1.75

-0.94%

-19.46

SRH

184.13

1.50

0.81%

55.66

CornerCap

183.97

6.46

3.51%

22.78

Bitwise

178.89

5.79

3.24%

26.19

Euclidean

171.82

0.00

0.00%

1.06

UBS

171.56

0.00

0.00%

0.00

BrandywineGLOBAL

164.61

1.88

1.14%

-17.14

Thrivent

162.23

11.09

6.83%

68.86

Saba

157.37

8.47

5.38%

56.07

Gadsden

154.06

-3.40

-2.21%

0.62

Agility Shares

153.17

3.16

2.06%

64.04

Adasina

152.30

-16.20

-10.64%

23.55

Beyond

139.95

-18.69

-13.36%

-26.56

Siren

137.96

1.48

1.08%

-28.17

Humankind

131.94

0.00

0.00%

-5.65

Federated Hermes

130.39

1.17

0.90%

55.72

Knowledge Leaders Capital

130.10

-0.02

-0.02%

-11.67

Ballast

126.13

1.77

1.41%

44.47

SEI

123.21

28.76

23.35%

48.30

Valkyrie

120.60

28.86

23.93%

46.88

Return Stacked

119.19

45.19

37.92%

117.08

Rareview Funds

117.31

0.19

0.16%

1.65

SoundWatch Capital

117.29

1.22

1.04%

5.43

Rayliant

117.02

-35.55

-30.37%

1.40

Bahl & Gaynor

114.52

1.02

0.89%

6.10

PlanRock

114.33

114.05

99.76%

114.05

Congress

114.01

38.97

34.18%

105.55

Donoghue Forlines

112.42

-20.89

-18.59%

-38.68

Conductor Fund

106.99

0.00

0.00%

2.62

Natixis

103.32

-0.89

-0.86%

-0.09

Strategas

100.80

1.36

1.35%

-0.52

Hoya

96.80

3.70

3.83%

24.56

ERShares

95.41

0.00

0.00%

25.75

T-Rex

94.11

39.39

41.86%

81.81

DB

92.65

0.00

0.00%

-4.31

Zacks

91.93

5.95

6.47%

66.51

ArrowShares

89.48

-5.00

-5.59%

-29.23

First Manhattan

84.95

0.00

0.00%

0.27

American Beacon

84.79

2.23

2.63%

65.14

MarketDesk

83.35

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Absolute

79.81

0.00

0.00%

-9.12

Leuthold

77.32

4.79

6.20%

10.11

Q3

77.03

0.87

1.13%

16.65

Applied Finance

75.89

5.87

7.74%

51.39

ROC

75.88

3.41

4.49%

70.72

Alexis

74.05

0.76

1.03%

11.13

Altshares

71.49

0.10

0.14%

-19.79

ACV

70.40

0.91

1.29%

25.74

Astoria

69.62

0.75

1.08%

65.78

CrossingBridge Funds

67.96

0.00

0.00%

4.67

Tema

67.45

3.38

5.02%

56.33

NETL

66.46

-3.03

-4.56%

-23.20

Sterling Capital

65.76

-0.01

-0.01%

-5.59

Eaton Vance

62.48

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Regents Park

60.84

-1.12

-1.85%

-86.12

Hennessy

59.67

-1.27

-2.12%

11.12

Logan

59.47

0.00

0.00%

0.82

Breakwave

59.36

-23.46

-39.52%

-2.03

Sphere

58.34

0.00

0.00%

-7.23

Western Asset

57.25

0.99

1.74%

1.31

Faith Investor Services

57.22

0.50

0.87%

10.39

Goose Hollow

57.17

12.77

22.34%

8.35

Segall Bryant & Hamill

56.52

17.33

30.66%

53.33

FPA

55.76

8.42

15.10%

18.44

Formidable

55.58

-0.57

-1.02%

1.21

Nicholas

55.19

1.48

2.68%

35.26

Aztlan

53.40

7.15

13.39%

29.70

Academy

52.62

0.00

0.00%

50.54

Cambiar Funds

52.27

0.00

-0.01%

-0.02

SmartETFs

51.33

0.00

0.00%

5.03

Max

50.41

30.40

60.31%

30.40

THOR

49.96

-1.00

-2.01%

-40.48

Adaptiv

49.86

-2.83

-5.68%

30.79

ZEGA

47.76

-1.77

-3.70%

-13.97

Leatherback

47.31

-14.21

-30.05%

-31.34

EA Series Trust

46.47

0.49

1.06%

42.41

UVA

46.25

-2.20

-4.76%

-22.41

Argent

45.87

2.71

5.91%

9.79

Alger

45.81

-1.02

-2.22%

-0.92

Parametric

45.31

1.28

2.83%

1.21

Procure

43.02

0.00

0.00%

-10.84

Acquirers Fund

42.24

1.75

4.15%

-9.47

Meet Kevin

42.02

0.00

0.00%

23.56

GMO

41.67

24.70

59.27%

24.70

McElhenny Sheffield

40.77

0.60

1.48%

1.43

SonicShares

37.95

2.92

7.70%

14.83

Polen

37.57

13.49

35.91%

34.78

Discipline Funds

37.42

0.00

0.00%

6.65

Hull

36.88

0.08

0.22%

8.14

Trajan

35.58

-2.43

-6.84%

9.50

Guru

33.72

-0.47

-1.40%

-1.34

Martin Currie

33.41

0.00

0.00%

-0.86

Gabelli

32.99

0.00

0.00%

1.84

Sparkline

32.43

0.80

2.48%

16.88

Convergence

32.41

0.86

2.65%

4.68

Sound Income Strategies

31.72

0.46

1.44%

8.60

Innovative Portfolios

31.57

0.00

0.00%

-0.06

Cultivar

31.13

0.00

0.00%

5.44

IDX

31.03

5.98

19.27%

7.87

Validus

30.02

0.00

0.00%

29.32

AOT

29.95

0.00

0.00%

1.45

Sovereign's

29.86

2.41

8.06%

19.80

AlphaMark

29.66

0.00

0.00%

1.25

R3ETFs

29.56

0.00

0.00%

22.65

Acruence

29.41

0.42

1.44%

16.20

Affinity

28.80

0.00

0.00%

-11.55

F/m

28.59

0.00

0.00%

27.32

RAM

28.19

0.75

2.66%

2.63

Vesper

27.61

-4.75

-17.20%

-41.12

QRAFT

26.88

-5.04

-18.76%

1.43

Veridien

25.34

0.50

1.96%

23.86

Tactical Funds

23.71

0.62

2.62%

22.91

REX

23.49

15.03

63.96%

22.20

PMV

23.37

0.00

0.00%

-5.56

Carbon Collective

23.13

0.96

4.13%

5.65

Subversive

22.13

3.28

14.83%

19.11

Counterpoint

20.01

12.12

60.55%

11.52

Point Bridge Capital

19.92

0.02

0.12%

-0.04

Spear

19.80

5.95

30.06%

13.55

FMQQ

19.66

-0.01

-0.03%

1.84

Texas Capital

19.53

-0.01

-0.05%

7.27

Bridges

18.86

-0.81

-4.28%

17.66

Pinnacle

18.46

-1.15

-6.23%

15.41

Mairs & Power

18.46

0.00

0.00%

0.44

Robinson

17.81

-0.54

-3.04%

-9.69

Build

17.27

-0.57

-3.33%

-14.37

WealthTrust

16.81

0.58

3.44%

3.74

DGA

16.42

0.00

0.00%

15.69

Hilton

16.38

14.51

88.55%

15.51

Macquarie

15.98

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Clockwise Capital

15.93

0.00

0.00%

-34.72

ATAC

15.89

0.63

3.97%

1.61

Morgan Dempsey

15.16

2.14

14.10%

15.40

GGM

15.10

5.39

35.72%

13.66

MUSQ

15.07

0.76

5.03%

14.82

Clough

14.71

0.00

0.00%

2.95

Grizzle

14.14

0.00

0.00%

11.37

Range

14.10

0.00

0.00%

-6.94

Relative Sentiment

13.37

0.53

3.95%

5.99

Capital Link

13.11

0.00

-0.01%

-2.96

India

13.02

2.52

19.37%

10.19

Ionic

12.32

0.00

0.00%

2.98

The Future Fund

11.11

0.00

0.00%

-0.31

Calamos

10.73

0.00

0.00%

0.00

RiverNorth

9.17

0.01

0.06%

1.70

Grayscale

9.03

0.09

1.05%

-0.15

Themes

7.75

5.89

75.97%

5.89

LAFFER TENGLER

7.61

0.51

6.67%

4.52

Democracy

7.49

0.00

-0.03%

1.56

CoreValues Alpha

7.44

0.00

0.00%

7.36

ETFB

7.27

0.00

0.00%

-5.27

Altrius

6.98

0.00

-0.03%

4.95

Nifty

6.97

0.00

-0.01%

-1.68

Dynamic

6.95

1.35

19.46%

2.59

Lyrical

6.82

0.00

0.00%

-13.57

MKAM

5.85

0.26

4.47%

5.56

IQ Funds

5.70

-0.55

-9.59%

-0.02

VegTech

5.62

0.24

4.26%

0.73

Cboe Vest

5.45

0.00

0.00%

4.74

Blue Horizon

5.24

0.00

0.00%

-1.39

ICE BofAML

4.49

0.00

0.00%

4.79

Tuttle

4.36

0.25

5.74%

3.79

USCF

4.30

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Kurv

3.88

0.58

14.90%

2.08

Foundations

3.82

0.00

0.00%

3.46

Reverb ETF

3.73

0.00

0.00%

1.18

Brendan Wood

3.65

0.00

0.00%

3.08

Horizon

3.29

0.00

0.03%

3.19

KP Funds

3.26

0.00

-0.03%

0.51

Jacob

3.19

0.11

3.33%

-0.35

Armada ETF Advisors

3.15

0.00

0.00%

-0.84

Honeytree

3.14

0.57

18.06%

2.82

Hypatia Capital

3.12

-0.26

-8.30%

2.61

Newday

2.71

0.00

0.00%

0.99

Kingsbarn

2.34

0.57

24.50%

0.87

CRIT

2.27

0.00

0.02%

0.11

New Capital

1.81

-1.84

-101.35%

-0.11

Akros

1.61

-0.45

-27.74%

-0.66

Bancreek

1.51

1.26

83.20%

1.26

WHITEWOLF

1.37

0.52

38.33%

1.28

iMGP

1.31

0.25

19.41%

0.51

Onefund

1.04

1.04

99.96%

1.04

DriveWealth

0.75

0.00

0.00%

-0.04

KARB

0.65

0.00

0.00%

0.38

Optimize

0.58

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Arch Indices

0.53

0.00

0.00%

0.50

Highland

0.00

0.00

0.00%

4.42



February 2024 ETF Issuer League Table

Issuer

AUM ($, mm)

Net Flows ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)

Blackrock

2,626,263.48

7,374.28

0.28%

7,374.28

Vanguard

2,404,405.29

22,401.64

0.93%

22,401.64

State Street Global Advisors

1,225,224.08

-25,842.30

-2.11%

-25,842.30

Invesco

477,704.72

9,969.60

2.09%

9,969.60

Charles Schwab

323,997.86

2,062.96

0.64%

2,062.96

AJM Ventures LLC

155,807.61

1,346.66

0.86%

1,346.66

JPMorgan Chase

137,070.74

2,636.35

1.92%

2,636.35

Dimensional Holdings

121,235.04

3,307.07

2.73%

3,307.07

WisdomTree

73,454.91

665.50

0.91%

665.50

ProShares

68,323.72

-4,058.88

-5.94%

-4,058.88

VanEck

67,781.71

864.39

1.28%

864.39

Fidelity

56,161.03

3,320.74

5.91%

3,320.74

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.

43,064.71

447.79

1.04%

447.79

American Century Investments

38,043.36

1,299.79

3.42%

1,299.79

Pacer Advisors

37,554.21

2,248.40

5.99%

2,248.40

Direxion

37,029.92

-578.16

-1.56%

-578.16

Goldman Sachs

33,214.98

120.53

0.36%

120.53

PIMCO

26,361.43

693.88

2.63%

693.88

Digital Currency Group, Inc.

21,219.49

-5,949.58

-28.04%

-5,949.58

The Capital Group Companies

20,890.63

1,777.87

8.51%

1,777.87

Northern Trust

20,700.85

-292.84

-1.41%

-292.84

DWS

20,243.41

18.42

0.09%

18.42

Innovator

17,677.34

-23.08

-0.13%

-23.08

Franklin Templeton

15,035.80

89.93

0.60%

89.93

ARK Investment Management LP

14,193.80

-473.69

-3.34%

-473.69

Janus Henderson

12,935.59

812.99

6.28%

812.99

SS&C

12,101.57

110.01

0.91%

110.01

Amplify Investments

9,021.61

56.20

0.62%

56.20

Nuveen Securities

8,697.85

55.96

0.64%

55.96

BMO

7,704.76

127.99

1.66%

127.99

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

7,415.62

-57.47

-0.78%

-57.47

CICC

7,369.29

-16.25

-0.22%

-16.25

Alpha Architect

7,255.81

1,200.40

16.54%

1,200.40

Abrdn Plc

6,867.75

-23.91

-0.35%

-23.91

Prudential

6,426.91

-176.72

-2.75%

-176.72

Toroso Investments

6,264.31

573.38

9.15%

573.38

John Hancock

6,217.73

72.70

1.17%

72.70

BNY Mellon

5,695.27

172.92

3.04%

172.92

The Hartford

4,700.23

-137.83

-2.93%

-137.83

New York Life

4,265.86

-58.02

-1.36%

-58.02

1251 Capital Group Inc.

4,175.62

82.15

1.97%

82.15

Exchange Traded Concepts

3,960.90

154.92

3.91%

154.92

Principal

3,851.25

56.09

1.46%

56.09

Simplify Asset Management Inc.

3,354.40

175.11

5.22%

175.11

US Commodity Funds

2,984.22

-343.66

-11.52%

-343.66

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

2,778.35

215.20

7.75%

215.20

Sprott, Inc.

2,539.58

82.88

3.26%

82.88

Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC

2,458.40

-61.06

-2.48%

-61.06

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC

2,269.32

148.98

6.56%

148.98

Cambria

2,221.18

74.53

3.36%

74.53

Equitable Holdings

2,194.43

743.00

33.86%

743.00

Main Management

2,178.53

48.83

2.24%

48.83

Power Corporation of Canada

1,934.33

30.60

1.58%

30.60

Distillate Capital

1,717.44

88.39

5.15%

88.39

UBS

1,678.11

-5.05

-0.30%

-5.05

GraniteShares

1,677.78

89.61

5.34%

89.61

Virtus Investment Partners

1,674.86

91.73

5.48%

91.73

AdvisorShares

1,581.91

128.12

8.10%

128.12

Aptus Capital Advisors

1,570.13

20.40

1.30%

20.40

MM VAM LLC

1,462.50

-0.40

-0.03%

-0.40

The Motley Fool

1,451.81

17.15

1.18%

17.15

US Global Investors

1,402.44

-358.73

-25.58%

-358.73

Inspire Impact Group LLC

1,390.85

-1.45

-0.10%

-1.45

ORIX

1,337.34

31.08

2.32%

31.08

Barclays Capital Inc.

1,249.65

45.22

3.62%

45.22

Davis Advisers

1,041.11

10.17

0.98%

10.17

Focus Financial Partners

986.86

7.31

0.74%

7.31

Neos Investments LLC

984.16

169.29

17.20%

169.29

Doubleline ETF Holdings LP

948.25

48.44

5.11%

48.44

Rational Advisors Inc.

932.73

-29.73

-3.19%

-29.73

Envestnet

914.98

87.59

9.57%

87.59

Defiance ETFs

854.11

-18.42

-2.16%

-18.42

Timothy Plan

816.22

-9.23

-1.13%

-9.23

Eurazeo SA

792.68

0.21

0.03%

0.21

Neuberger Berman

792.10

12.27

1.55%

12.27

SR Partners LLC

785.99

22.72

2.89%

22.72

The TCW Group, Inc.

757.54

-63.96

-8.44%

-63.96

Sun Life Financial

747.69

45.45

6.08%

45.45

Howard Capital Management, Inc.

696.56

8.92

1.28%

8.92

Day Hagan Asset Management

696.31

-5.95

-0.85%

-5.95

Horizon Kinetics LLC

658.79

-46.78

-7.10%

-46.78

Roundhill Investments

652.69

20.21

3.10%

20.21

Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.

649.58

689.64

106.17%

689.64

Morgan Stanley

600.91

12.44

2.07%

12.44

Redwood Investment Management

576.03

-208.01

-36.11%

-208.01

Sausalito Partners LLC

553.00

20.08

3.63%

20.08

Estate Counselors LLC

538.48

20.38

3.79%

20.38

Tortoise

523.12

-65.47

-12.52%

-65.47

Aptus Holdings LLC

507.53

4.98

0.98%

4.98

Nationwide

467.52

-13.54

-2.90%

-13.54

Wahed Invest LLC

434.96

22.73

5.23%

22.73

AmeriLife Group LLC

391.45

-1.47

-0.38%

-1.47

ClearShares LLC

386.85

-20.03

-5.18%

-20.03

Liquid Strategies

386.82

4.13

1.07%

4.13

David Young & Sandra G. Glain Family Trust

385.07

17.45

4.53%

17.45

Oneascent Holdings LLC

368.28

17.79

4.83%

17.79

CI Financial Corp.

365.39

20.88

5.71%

20.88

Teucrium

339.16

4.83

1.43%

4.83

Vert Asset Management LLC

338.19

5.19

1.54%

5.19

Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.

333.08

30.66

9.21%

30.66

CastleArk Management LLC

327.40

-0.07

-0.02%

-0.07

Matthews International Capital Management

313.28

-14.98

-4.78%

-14.98

Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC

283.04

215.50

76.14%

215.50

Cavalier16

280.87

-1.08

-0.38%

-1.08

Truemark Group

278.52

30.29

10.87%

30.29

Madison Investment Holdings

263.04

0.50

0.19%

0.50

Core Alternative Capital

257.38

5.86

2.28%

5.86

AGF

251.05

5.54

2.21%

5.54

Kingsview Partners LLC

250.03

9.76

3.90%

9.76

Eldridge Industries LLC

243.73

17.05

7.00%

17.05

Penserra Capital Management LLC

233.76

46.73

19.99%

46.73

Retireful LLC

231.64

-11.47

-4.95%

-11.47

Angel Oak Cos. LLC

227.49

7.09

3.12%

7.09

Valkyrie Investments, Inc.

221.77

143.77

64.83%

143.77

Stf Management LP

220.43

-0.71

-0.32%

-0.71

Swan Global Investments

218.74

12.30

5.63%

12.30

Volatility Shares LLC

213.58

7.85

3.68%

7.85

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

213.20

165.53

77.64%

165.53

Summit Global LLC

210.95

-3.77

-1.79%

-3.77

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/

209.75

-3.38

-1.61%

-3.38

PlanRock Wealth Management LLC

208.81

91.79

43.96%

91.79

Little Harbor Advisors

194.58

-0.72

-0.37%

-0.72

WBI

190.52

-1.16

-0.61%

-1.16

CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.

186.72

0.56

0.30%

0.56

Syntax Advisors

182.88

-2.10

-1.15%

-2.10

Paralel Technologies LLC

181.75

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Renaissance Capital

171.82

-20.97

-12.20%

-20.97

Federated Hermes, Inc.

165.66

33.79

20.40%

33.79

Impact Shares

163.19

0.93

0.57%

0.93

Lagan Holding Co. Trust

156.16

38.43

24.61%

38.43

Toews Corp.

155.11

1.06

0.68%

1.06

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

148.45

-22.71

-15.29%

-22.71

Humankind USA LLC

133.79

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Smith Capital Investors LLC

132.74

6.42

4.84%

6.42

Intangible Capital

130.52

0.02

0.01%

0.02

SRN Advisors

130.36

-2.93

-2.25%

-2.93

SEI Investments

129.02

1.01

0.78%

1.01

Inverdale Capital Management LLC

128.87

7.24

5.62%

7.24

Soundwatch Capital LLC

121.13

0.61

0.51%

0.61

Bahl & Gaynor, Inc.

117.47

0.77

0.66%

0.77

Neil Azous Revocable Trust

116.49

0.09

0.08%

0.09

Rayliant Investment Research

113.69

-1.51

-1.33%

-1.51

The Greenwood Trust

109.81

16.07

14.63%

16.07

Natixis

109.52

3.93

3.59%

3.93

IronHorse Holdings

105.30

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Running Oak Capital LLC

102.11

24.51

24.00%

24.51

Baird Financial Group

101.79

-0.11

-0.11%

-0.11

Pettee Investors

94.09

1.84

1.95%

1.84

EntrepreneurShares, LLC

93.72

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Dawn Global Topco Ltd.

93.27

25.12

26.93%

25.12

Arrow Funds

88.20

-1.03

-1.17%

-1.03

Beyond Investing

87.90

1.08

1.23%

1.08

First Manhattan Co.

87.10

0.30

0.35%

0.30

Applied Finance Group

85.53

6.84

8.00%

6.84

OBP Capital LLC

79.64

-1.10

-1.38%

-1.10

The Leuthold Group LLC

78.80

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC

78.29

-1.42

-1.81%

-1.42

Alexis Investment Partners LLC

76.25

2.09

2.75%

2.09

Q3 Asset Management Corp.

76.08

4.86

6.38%

4.86

Ridgeline Research LLC

74.50

-8.19

-10.99%

-8.19

Cohanzick Management

69.37

1.06

1.53%

1.06

Truist

66.88

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Faith Investor Services, LLC

65.91

8.72

13.23%

8.72

Hennessy Advisors

64.38

4.79

7.44%

4.79

REX Shares LLC

62.73

41.81

66.65%

41.81

Water Island Capital Partners LP

62.57

-8.60

-13.74%

-8.60

First Pacific Advisors LP

62.33

5.82

9.34%

5.82

Logan Capital Management Inc.

60.59

0.00

0.01%

0.00

GeaSphere LLC

59.49

0.00

0.00%

0.00

IDX Advisors LLC

55.86

8.08

14.46%

8.08

Formidable Asset Management

55.25

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC

55.04

-1.99

-3.61%

-1.99

Cambriar Holdings

53.20

-0.01

-0.02%

-0.01

Infrastructure Capital Advisors

52.21

-1.20

-2.30%

-1.20

ETFMG

52.08

-8.12

-15.60%

-8.12

Sammons Enterprises, Inc.

51.98

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management

50.67

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Thor Analytics LLC

49.22

-1.51

-3.06%

-1.51

Client First Investment Management LLC

48.57

-1.47

-3.03%

-1.47

Alger Associates Inc

48.15

0.33

0.68%

0.33

ETF Series Solutions

42.18

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC

41.44

6.97

16.81%

6.97

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

41.28

21.04

50.96%

21.04

ProcureAM

38.08

-0.86

-2.26%

-0.86

Hull Investments LLC

37.94

0.01

0.02%

0.01

GAMCO Investors, Inc.

35.60

2.35

6.61%

2.35

Spear Advisors LLC

35.12

13.86

39.46%

13.86

Resolute Investment Managers, Inc.

33.50

0.56

1.66%

0.56

Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC

31.90

-0.49

-1.52%

-0.49

Sovereign's Capital Management LLC

31.40

2.19

6.98%

2.19

Reflection Asset Management, LLC

30.81

2.23

7.22%

2.23

ShariaPortfolio, Inc.

30.76

11.16

36.28%

11.16

Calamos Family Partners

30.68

13.14

42.83%

13.14

Cultivar Capital, Inc.

30.12

0.00

0.00%

0.00

AlphaMark Advisors

29.66

0.00

0.00%

0.00

R Cubed Global Capital LLC

29.51

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Subversive LLC

27.73

5.30

19.13%

5.30

PMV Capital LLC

23.14

-0.01

-0.06%

-0.01

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

20.68

5.29

25.59%

5.29

Point Bridge Capital

20.01

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Clough Capital Partners LLC

18.72

3.89

20.77%

3.89

Grant/GrossMendelsohn LLC

18.40

3.48

18.89%

3.48

Mairs & Power, Inc.

18.28

0.00

0.00%

0.00

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

17.43

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Clockwise Capital LLC

17.19

0.55

3.19%

0.55

Macquarie Group Ltd

15.27

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Future Fund Advisors

11.02

0.00

0.00%

0.00

ETP Holdings

10.09

1.35

13.38%

1.35

Build Asset Management LLC

9.18

-8.04

-87.50%

-8.04

Democracy Investment Management LLC

7.33

0.00

-0.01%

0.00

Dynamic Shares LLC

7.09

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Power Financial Corp.

6.99

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Lyrical Asset Management GP

6.61

0.00

0.00%

0.00

VegTech LLC

5.42

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Cboe Vest Financial LLC

5.26

0.62

11.88%

0.62

Kurv Investment Management LLC

3.89

0.22

5.62%

0.22

Distribution Cognizant LLC

3.84

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Hypatia Capital Group LLC

3.35

0.00

-0.06%

0.00

X-Square Capital

3.32

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

3.01

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC

2.32

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Langar Investment Management LLC

1.50

1.62

107.78%

1.62

DriveWealth LLC

0.75

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Tradelegs LLC

0.56

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Arch Indices Investment Advisors LLC

0.53

0.00

0.00%

0.00

ONEFUND LLC

0.00

0.00

0.00%

0.00



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


© Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

