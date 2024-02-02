ETF Inflows Hit $30B in Solid January

ETF Investing Tools

If January is any indication, 2024 is shaping up as a good year for ETF inflows. Investors added a net $29.5 billion to U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds during January, according to etf.com data.

That’s less than the $50 billion of inflows in January 2023 and $37 billion in January 2022, but it’s still a solid showing. Flows were particularly strong for U.S. fixed income ETFs, which picked up $17.4 billion of new money. U.S. equity ETFs gathered a more modest $8.7 billion, while international equity ETFs netted $5.5 billion.

Strong Inflows For ‘IBIT’

Three funds with strong demand last year continued to dominate in January.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) registered inflows ranging from $6 billion to $12 billion during the month.

The iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) was the biggest asset gainer among fixed income ETFs, with inflows of $3.6 billion, while the newly-launched iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)—categorized as a commodity ETF—was in vogue as well, with inflows of $2.9 billion.

Monster SPY Outflows

On the other side of the ledger, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) shed a whopping $27.4 billion during January. Despite the massive number, the outflows only partially reverse SPY’s record-breaking $48.1 billion of inflows in 2023.

Flows are notoriously volatile for the world’s largest ETF, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of January’s outflows reverse in the coming months.

Another big loser during the first month of 2024 was the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The spot bitcoin ETF had outflows of $6 billion as many investors sold the fund and bought into much cheaper alternatives like IBIT. Profit taking by arbitrageurs who purchased GBTC at a discount ahead of its ETF conversion also added to the outflows.

Other notable ETFs with outflows during January were the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL), with redemptions of $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively.

For a full list of the top inflows and outflows for January, see the tables below:

Top Gainers February 2024



Top Gainers (Year-to-Date)

Biggest Losers (February 2024)



Biggest Losers (Year-to-Date)



Asset Classes (February 2024)

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM Alternatives 176.89 6,771.70 2.61% Asset Allocation -276.98 16,963.14 -1.63% Commodities -3,164.49 126,629.65 -2.50% Currency 1,183.12 31,912.51 3.71% International Equity 5,505.22 1,364,521.08 0.40% International Fixed Income 4,091.92 172,530.78 2.37% Inverse -1,726.59 13,943.18 -12.38% Leveraged -2,438.25 85,159.07 -2.86% U.S. Equity 8,717.65 5,099,123.20 0.17% U.S. Fixed Income 17,417.87 1,367,413.64 1.27% Total: 29,486.35 8,284,967.93 0.36%



Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

February 2024 ETF Brand League Table







February 2024 ETF Issuer League Table







