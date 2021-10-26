U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

EU politician Breton says Brexit is "catastrophe" for UK

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: News conference on security and cybersecurity strategy at the EU headquarters in Brussels

PARIS (Reuters) - Thierry Breton, the French politician who is also the European Commission's internal market commissioner, said on Tuesday that Brexit was a "catastrophe" for the United Kingdom.

"Look at what is happening on the supermarket shelves, look at what is happening at the petrol pumps, look at what is happening with the shortage of nurses and doctors, look at what is happening with the shortage of truck drivers, look at what is happening in the construction sector," Breton told BFM TV.

"What is currently happening is a real drama," he added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

