U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.00
    +18.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,720.00
    +100.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.75
    +100.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,318.10
    +7.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.41
    -0.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.19 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.42 (-2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    +0.2810 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,901.54
    +100.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.55
    +1,267.87 (+522.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.10
    +47.28 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

EV Charging Stations Market Size [2021-2028] | is Expected to Hit USD 111.90 Billion with a Stellar CAGR of 30.26%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the EV Charging Stations Market are Charge Point Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Tesla Inc. (Palo Alto, California, U.S.), BP Chargemaster (Luton. U.K.), Shell International BV (The Hague, The Netherlands), Webasto Group (Stockdorf, Germany), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), EVBox (Amsterdam), Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globalEV Charging Stations Market” size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 111.90 billion by 2028 from USD 17.59 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 30.26% between 2021 and 2028. In its report titled, “EV Charging Stations Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 24.16 billion in 2020.

In recent times, demand for Electric Vehicles is rising rapidly worldwide. However, China and the United States are holding the major market share for the same. Since the demand for EVs is increasing, thus electronic charging industry is also propelling. Governments worldwide are contributing towards setting up the charging stations. For instance, the Chinese government has approved the development of fast-charging stations by the national policies. Similarly, in the United States, the government is offering all its support and funds to develop EV charging stations. Such active support by government agencies is likely to fuel the market for level 3 charging stations during the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058


COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy worldwide, and the EV charging stations market was also impacted. Due to the spread of the virus, governments worldwide announced lockdowns. This impacted most of the industries and forced people to stay at home and which, in turn, has reduced the frequent traveling and meeting with others.

Moreover, many companies offered work from home for their employees to ensure company continuity in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is projected to hinder the market for EV charging stations over the forecast period. It has been reported that remote working practices are predicted to impede the growth of the automotive industry.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

30.26%

2028 Value Projection

USD 1119.90 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 24.16 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Charger Type, By Application

Growth Drivers

Electrification of Automotive is a Prominent Trend

Government Funding for Developing Charging Stations to Propel Demand

Increasing Purchase of Electric Vehicles to Propel Market Growth


Market Segmentation:

By charger type, the market for electric vehicle charging stations is divided into fast and slow/moderate. By application, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

What does the Report Provide?

The report of the market provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the growth of the market for electric vehicle charging stations.


Quick Buy - EV Charging Stations Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102058


Driving Factor

Increasing Purchase of Electric Vehicles to Propel Market Growth

To allure consumers to buy EVs, governments are offering automakers subsidies, rebates, tax exemptions, and fixed quotas. These factors are expected to drive the EV Charging Stations Market growth. Since the demand for EVs is rising, the demand for charging stations and established power grids have also increased to ensure that the cars run smoothly. Furthermore, stringent government vehicle emission regulations have made consumers buy EVs.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increasing Working Population

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period owing to the demand for large-scale EV charging infrastructure in China. The country's fast-rising economy is also fueling the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in China. For instance, China invested nearly USD 2.4 billion in the charging infrastructure to improve its efficiency in 2020. Other Asian nations such as Japan and Korea have significantly increased the number of electric vehicle charging stations in their respective countries in the coming years. The region’s market stood at USD 12.64 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to showcase significant EV Charging Stations Market share in upcoming years, owing to the presence of key players in this area. This is promoting consumers to adopt EVs and autonomous vehicles in the region.


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058


Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches & Acquisitions to Strengthen Market Growth

This market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships, and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects. Below is the industry development.

  • July 2021: DC fast-charging stations, which is a network of The Tesla Supercharger, are extending their charging functions for other types of electric vehicles.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

  • Charge Point Inc. (U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

  • Tesla Inc. (Palo Alto, California, U.S.)

  • BP Chargemaster (Luton. U.K.)

  • Shell International BV (The Hague, The Netherlands)

  • Webasto Group (Stockdorf, Germany)

  • Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

  • EVBox (Amsterdam)

  • Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-102058


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Distributor Analysis – For Major Players

    • Growth and Penetration Analysis

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • PEST Analysis

    • Vendor Landscape


ToC Continue…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/electric-vehicle-ev-charging-stations-market-9565


Recommended Stories

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Brent Oil Steadies as Investors Weigh Stockpiles, OPEC+ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied, with investors weighing the outlook for a tighter market as U.S. stockpiles drop and OPEC+ keeps a tight rein on supply. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBrent crude was little

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Chewy CEO Sumit Singh on the pet boom, the pandemic, and moving from puppyhood to profitability

    Chewy’s rise has been meteoric—but success isn’t guaranteed. “If we stop innovating, if we stop delivering a great experience, we will fail,” says Singh.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt: 'The GE story is a complicated story'

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, former GE CEO Jeff Immelt says that he decided to write a book because he didn't believe the story of GE was being told "fully and completely."

  • Rogers Plunges as Cable Scion Heads to Court to Seal Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. suffered their worst decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after a weekend of open hostilities within the Rogers family left it unclear who’s in control of the board.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit 2021

    In a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo FInance's Andy Serwer, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses how the company can keep up the enormous growth it has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the battle to stay ahead of fierce competition, and looming privacy concerns from users.

  • Volvo IPO Prices Lower Than Expected Despite Ambitious EV Plans

    The Swedish auto maker’s pricing highlights investors’ unwillingness to lend traditional car makers the valuations enjoyed by younger electric-vehicle companies.

  • SSR Mining Announces Closing of Its Non-Core Royalty Portfolio Sale to EMX Royalty Corporation

    SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of non-core royalty interests and the right to certain deferred payments (the "Transaction") to EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX") on October 21, 2021. SSR Mining has acquired, as partial consideration under the Transaction, 12,323,048 common shares of EMX (the "EMX Common Shares"). EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company with its head office loca

  • European markets advance after fresh records on Wall Street

    Traders will have their attention on the UK’s Autumn budget, which takes place on Wednesday.

  • Oil Erases Gains After Topping $85 as Iran Nuclear Talks Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased gains after hitting $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014 with traders focused on upcoming talks between Iran and the European Union that may lead to a revival of a 2015 nuclear deal. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Micron Shares Gain as Analysts See Higher Prices From Earthquake

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. shares gained early Monday as the semiconductor maker could wind up benefiting from higher prices for DRAM memory products after an earthquake in Taiwan affected production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deut