Evans Bancorp, Inc. (AMEX:EVBN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Greetings. And welcome to the Evans Bancorp's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Evans Bancorp. Thank you. You may now begin.

Deborah Pawlowski: Thank you, Doug, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time today to join us as well as your interest in Evans Bancorp. On the call, I have with me David Nasca, our President and CEO, and John Connerton, our Chief Financial Officer. David and John are going to review the results for the second quarter of 2023 and provide an update on the company's strategic progress and outlook. After that, we'll open up the call for questions. You should have a copy of the financial results that were released today after markets closed. If not, you can access them on our website at www.evansbank.com. As you are aware, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion as well as during the Q&A.

These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ from what is stated on today's call. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please find those documents on our website or at sec.gov. So, with that, let me turn it over to David to begin. Dave?

David Nasca: Thank you, Debbie. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. I will start with a review of the key themes that played out during the quarter and we'll then hand it off to John to discuss our results in detail. Third quarter results were mixed but positive overall from a growth and operating performance standpoint, positioning the company solidly in a difficult business environment. Industry headwinds related to the cost of deposits drove further compression in the industry margin, which was anticipated. Our margin was further impacted by the reversal of interest income on one large longtime credit client that has experienced government reimbursement challenges. Despite this unique circumstance, as we review and analyze credit, we see strength and resilience in our portfolio.

Credit trends remain favorable and actual charge offs continue to be low. Absent the reversal of net income our margin was in line with projections. We expect market conditions and pricing pressures to generally persist, but are seeing signs of moderation in deposit cost increases as we round out this year. Donald provide more detail on our NIM expectations during his report. Our deposit base and liquidity continue to be solid and stable, backed by a diversified product portfolio. In addition, our associates have performed well in lending and business development given today's market dynamics are making inroads with new clients and cementing existing relationships as evidenced by our 8% annualized loan growth in the quarter. We are taking corrective measures to control costs and expenditures by focusing on operating efficiency and providing exceptional experience to our valued clients.

Overall, we continue to block and tackle and our core business as we grind out results within our risk and return parameters in an inhospitable banking environment. With that, I will turn it over to John to run through our results in greater detail. And then we will be happy to take any questions.

John Connerton: Thank you, David, and good afternoon, everyone. For the quarter we delivered earnings of $3.6 million or $0.60 per diluted share, which was down from last year's third quarter largely due to reduce net interest income, helping offset this reduction was increased insurance service and fee revenue, while overall expenses decreased. The reduction in earnings from the sequential second quarter also reflected a lower net interest income and an increase in provision for credit losses partially offset by seasonally higher non-interest income. Net interest income was impacted over both comparable periods by higher interest expense given intense competitive pressure on deposit pricing, which began to accelerate at the start of the year.

This more than offset increases in interest income driven by growth in our variable rate portfolios following the Federal Reserve's series of rate increases. With increased interest expense from higher deposit costs, we saw a 31-basis point decrease in net interest margin in the quarter to 2.79%. As David indicated impacting net interest margin by eight basis points was the reversal of approximately $400,000 of interest income primarily resulting from one large commercial loan that was put on non-accrual status during the quarter. I will talk to our NIM expectations at the end of my remarks. The increase of $506,000 and provision for credit losses was predominantly due to loan portfolio growth. Non-interest income was 5.6 million, down approximately 4% over last year's second quarter and up 15% sequentially.

Insurance, which is the largest contributor within this category was up 3% year-over-year and 22% from the link quarter. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 reflect seasonally higher policy renewals for institutional clients, while the year-over-year increase was due to commissions from new commercial lines, insurance sales and higher premiums. As mentioned previously, the competitive landscape and regulatory environment have brought to the forefront changes to overdraft fees in terms of how they are handled and assessed, and it was levelled. We did implement changes at the end of last year, which resulted in a reduction of fees within the deposit service charges line when compared with last year. Other income decreased $0.3 million from last year's third quarter primarily due to a $0.2 million final payment received in connection with an historic credit investment during the third quarter of 2022.

Total non-interest expense increased 2% from the sequential second quarter and was down 10% from last year's second quarter. The driver of this change was largely within the salaries and employees benefits line, which is flat quarter-over-quarter and down 20% from the previous year, when compared with last year's second quarter, the decrease was primarily due to lower incentive accruals of 1.3 million and reduced staff expenses through consolidation of branches and back office operations. Our expectation for full year expense run rate is a decrease of 3%. Turning to the balance sheet and reviewing movements in the third quarter, total loans were up approximately $34 million of that commercial loans increased 3% or $31 million. Net commercial originations were $62 million during the quarter compared with 54 million of net originations in the second quarter.

We are being selective in our underwriting decisions that are seeing opportunities in commercial real estate, including multifamily and warehousing facilities that are meeting our credit parameters. The C&I funding rates remain muted and continue to impact growth in that portfolio. The current pipeline remains active and stand at 67 million at quarter end. We expect total commercial loan growth to be approximately 3% in 2023. Credit metrics remain sound with a 2% decrease in non-performing loans. First-time loans increased slightly by 2 million from 74 million at June 30 to 76 million as of the end of the third quarter. This is an $11 million decrease from last year's third quarter from 89 million. Total deposits of 1.81 billion increased $18 million or 1% from the second quarter.

At September 30, the percent of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits was steady at 18%. Average total deposits decreased slightly to 1.79 billion during the quarter when compared to 1.82 billion in the second quarter. However, as has occurred in previous cycles, balances have and are expected to continue to migrate into different products. Specifically, we are seeing commercial clients migrate funds from demand deposit accounts into sweep accounts. And we expect consumer clients to continue moving funds from savings accounts to CDs. As mentioned earlier, these trends and pricing pressures have been accelerated impacted on margin for the third quarter and are expected to impact the margin on a full year basis. As with many banks, we will continue to fight for deposits by being proactive with pricing and maintaining competitive rates in our markets.

Deposit rates have continued to increase because of strong competition in the time deposit marketplace. And as I commented above have caused the continued shift of customer funds from non-interest bearing to interest bearing accounts. Chances of a late 2023, a decrease in Fed funds rate have been replaced by expectations that interest rates will stay higher longer. And this has affected customer and competitive behavior. Currently, we expect our NIM to experience approximately between 15 and 20 basis points of compression in the fourth quarter of 2023. Beyond the fourth quarter, it is difficult to forecast to an external macro forces such as potential future Fed rate moves and how competition may play out. But our current expectation is that NIM pressure could moderate for the beginning of next year.

With that operator, we would now like to open the line for questions.

