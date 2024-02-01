Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) Announces Robust Net Income Growth in 2023

Net Income : Reported a significant increase to $24.5 million for the full year of 2023.

Earnings Per Share : EPS surged to $4.48, reflecting a 10% year-over-year growth.

Strategic Sale : Benefited from the sale of The Evans Agency with a pretax gain of $20.2 million.

Balance Sheet : Restructuring led to a reduction in short-term borrowings and is expected to enhance future net interest income.

Asset Quality : Maintained a stable non-performing loans ratio and reduced allowance for credit losses.

Capital Management : Strengthened capital ratios, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.37% at year-end.

Dividends: Increased cash dividends to $1.32 per share, up 5% from the previous year.

On February 1, 2024, Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a financial holding company that operates through its subsidiaries to provide banking and insurance services, reported a robust increase in net income for the year, amounting to $24.5 million, or $4.48 per diluted share, compared to $22.4 million, or $4.04 per diluted share, in 2022.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Moves

Evans Bancorp's performance in 2023 was marked by strategic initiatives that significantly impacted its financial outcomes. The sale of The Evans Agency to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. resulted in a pretax gain of $20.2 million. Additionally, the company repositioned its balance sheet by selling $78 million of investment securities and using the proceeds to pay down short-term borrowings, incurring a $5.0 million pretax loss on investment securities but setting the stage for improved net interest income going forward.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter stood at $13.9 million, a decrease from the previous quarter and the same period last year, primarily due to higher interest expenses from competitive deposit pricing. The net interest margin also saw a decline, attributed to increased costs of interest-bearing liabilities. Despite these challenges, the company's strategic balance sheet restructuring is expected to yield positive results in the future.

Asset Quality and Non-Interest Income

Asset quality remained a strong point for Evans Bancorp, with non-performing loans to total loans ratio at 1.59% and a stable allowance for loan losses. Non-interest income, excluding one-time transactions, would have been $3.4 million. The sale of the insurance agency and the loss on sale of investment securities were significant one-time events that influenced the reported figures.

Operational Efficiency and Capital Strength

Non-interest expenses saw an uptick due to higher salaries and employee benefits, driven by increased incentive accruals and charitable contributions. The company's efficiency ratio improved to 50.2% in the fourth quarter, reflecting operational efficiency. Evans Bancorp also bolstered its capital position, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.37% and an increase in book value per share to $32.40.

President and CEO David J. Nasca commented on the resilience of the company amidst interest rate pressures and macroeconomic challenges. CFO John Connerton highlighted the balance sheet restructuring as a move to reduce liability sensitivity and improve future net interest income.

"Evans' performance in 2023 was characterized by resiliency," said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc. "The transaction to restructure the balance sheet reduces a portion of the Banks liability sensitivity, increases future net interest income, and has just over a two-year payback after paying down higher rate borrowings," added John Connerton, Chief Financial Officer of Evans Bank.

Outlook and Conference Call

Looking ahead, Evans Bancorp is positioned to continue its growth trajectory with a strong capital base and strategic focus on core banking services. The company will further discuss its results and outlook in a conference call and webcast scheduled for February 1, 2024.

For more detailed information and to join the upcoming conference call, investors and interested parties can visit Evans Bancorp's website at www.evansbancorp.com.

Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and customers, navigating the complex financial landscape with strategic foresight and operational excellence.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evans Bancorp Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

