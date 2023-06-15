Even after rising 44% this past week, Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shareholders are still down 88% over the past five years

Over the last month the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 61%. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 88% lower after that period. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$29m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

Because Electrameccanica Vehicles made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Electrameccanica Vehicles saw its revenue increase by 62% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 13% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Electrameccanica Vehicles had a tough year, with a total loss of 36%, against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Electrameccanica Vehicles better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Electrameccanica Vehicles (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

