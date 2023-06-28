Even though Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) has lost US$290m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 227% over 3 years

While Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 227% higher than it was. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Kosmos Energy became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 14% in the last year, Kosmos Energy shareholders lost 19%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kosmos Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kosmos Energy .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

