On February 1, 2024, Patrick Brickley, the EVP and CFO of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG), sold 6,360 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $22.79 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $144,874.40.

Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, Everbridges Critical Event Management platform provides the agility, scalability, and reliability to help clients mitigate or eliminate the impact of such events.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,747 shares of Everbridge Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 16 insider sells and 5 insider buys recorded.

Everbridge Inc CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 6,360 Shares

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Everbridge Inc had a market capitalization of $981.55 million. The stock's trading price on the day of the sale was $22.79.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.55, with a GuruFocus Value of $41.31, indicating that the stock might be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

