Everbridge Inc Chief Product Officer Bryan Barney Sells 7,509 Shares

Bryan Barney, Chief Product Officer of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG), executed a sale of 7,509 shares in the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, Everbridges Critical Event Management platform provides the required insights and allows for the rapid dissemination of communications and instructions. The company's platform is designed to enable both public and private entities to deliver messages to large numbers of people during critical situations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,509 shares and purchased 730 shares. The recent sale by the insider was executed at a price of $23.52 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $176,611.68.

The insider transaction history at Everbridge Inc indicates a pattern of 5 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, Everbridge Inc's shares were trading at $23.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $934.321 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.57, with a GuruFocus Value of $41.26, suggesting that Everbridge Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Story continues

Everbridge Inc Chief Product Officer Bryan Barney Sells 7,509 Shares

Everbridge Inc Chief Product Officer Bryan Barney Sells 7,509 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

