EverQuote Inc CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 5,750 Shares

On March 22, 2024, Jayme Mendal, the CEO and President of EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER), sold 5,750 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

EverQuote Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace in the United States. The company's platform offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. With its proprietary data and technology, EverQuote optimizes the insurance shopping experience for consumers and helps insurance providers lower customer acquisition costs.

According to the SEC filing, the shares were sold at a price of $18.01 each, resulting in a total transaction value of $103,557.50. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in the company has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, Jayme Mendal has sold a total of 27,030 shares of EverQuote Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's trading activities can be seen as part of a broader trend within the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for EverQuote Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 41 insider sells during this period.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of EverQuote Inc were trading at $18.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $626.062 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.06, indicating that EverQuote Inc is significantly overvalued according to its GF Value of $8.73.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

