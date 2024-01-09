Everspin Technologies Inc CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 15,588 Shares

Sanjeev Aggarwal, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM), executed a sale of 15,588 shares in the company on January 5, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Everspin Technologies Inc is a provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (NASDAQ:MRAM) solutions, which are used in various applications across the data center, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 87,329 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Everspin Technologies Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 31 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Everspin Technologies Inc were trading at $9, giving the company a market capitalization of $187.529 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.49, which is below the industry median of 27.54 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.22, with a share price of $9 and a GuruFocus Value of $7.39, indicating that Everspin Technologies Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Everspin Technologies Inc may consider the insider's recent sale as part of their assessment of the company's stock performance and valuation.

