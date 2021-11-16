U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.90
    +18.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,142.22
    +54.77 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,973.86
    +120.01 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,405.02
    +4.09 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    -0.29 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0110 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3430
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8340
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,314.70
    -2,597.11 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.63
    -25.76 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Everything you ever wanted to know about launch vehicles at TC Sessions: Space 2021

Marquise Foster
·3 min read

Space may be the final frontier, but there’s nothing “final” about developing new and more cost-efficient ways to get there. Whether you have your sights set on Mars, delivering payloads to the International Space Station (ISS) or blasting satellites into geosynchronous orbit, it all starts with launch systems.

You’ll learn plenty about these critical systems — including the latest developments and opportunities in the evolving launch market — at TC Sessions: Space 2021 on December 14-15. Buy your pass now and save $100.

All payloads, such as satellites, spacecraft, astronauts or supplies destined for the ISS, require rockets with enough propellant to launch and get them safely to their intended destinations. But it’s not that simple: the scale and type of the launch system varies depending on the destination (thank you, Captain Obvious).

To achieve orbit, a launch vehicle must hit a minimum velocity of 17,500 mph. Flying to the moon or to Mars requires a minimum velocity of 25,000 mph. The massive amount — and weight — of propellant required to meet those speeds means the launch vehicle’s structural weight must be kept to the bare minimum. And that’s without getting into reusable launch stages.

Without launch systems there are no payloads — no Earth observation satellites measuring environmental and atmospheric patterns, informing air traffic control and autonomous ground transportation or search and rescue capabilities. No telecommunication or radio navigation systems to provide accurate positioning for satellite constellations.

It’s safe to say that designing more fuel- and weight-efficient launch systems to deliver payloads more cost-effectively is essential to a sustainable space economy and an area of opportunity for early-stage space startups.

Most space folks are well aware of the incredible achievements of both SpaceX (it just successfully launched its fourth crewed mission for NASA) and Rocket Lab (which plans to launch two commercial Earth-observation satellites on a two-stage Electron rocket). But it also pays to keep an eye on the up-and comers — and you’ll meet them at TC Sessions: Space 2021.

Here’s a prime example. Don’t miss “New Kids on the Launch Block,” a panel discussion with Max Hoat (Launcher), Benjamin Lyon (Astra) and Lauren Lyons (Firefly Aerospace). These launch leaders will talk about the opportunities in the changing launch market and how they’re poised to take advantage.

Check out our event agenda, and don’t miss these other compelling topics.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. Buy your pass, join your global space community and get the very latest thinking on space launch systems.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-054de807d08247a54a95307c1ca7ea3f' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • France launches three CERES satellites aboard Arianespace Vega rocket

    The constellation — called CapacitÉ de Renseignement Électromagnétique Spatiale, or CERES — will allow France to better collect intelligence from electromagnetic origins in space, the country’s Ministry of Defense.

  • MindMed Launches Study of Low-Dose LSD Effects on Sleep and Cognitive Measures

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD; NEO: MMED; DE: MMQ; the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce it has launched recruitment for a randomized placebo-controlled study evaluating the effects of daytime and evening administration of repeated low doses of LSD (the "LSD Study").

  • Space Force spends $737M on Colorado-made GPS satellites

    Lockheed Martin Space will build three more global positioning satellites for the military under a $737 million contract option the U.S. Space Force exercised Monday. The Jefferson County-based space company, a division of Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp., will build the 15th, 16th and 17th GPS III satellites at its headquarters campus. Lockheed Martin Space has been designing and building the modernized GPS III satellite fleet since 2008, when the company landed contracts to build the first 10 upgraded GPS III satellites.

  • Interplanetary Ketchup Wars? Hunts Unveils A Uranus-Brand Ketchup In Response To Heinz's Mars-Inspired Condiment

    One week after Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) unveiled a Heinz ketchup made from tomatoes grown in similar environmental conditions found on Mars, Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) is starting an interplanetary condiment battle with its limited edition Hunt's Uranus Ketchup. What Happened: Heinz’s ketchup was the result of a nine-month collaboration with a 14-person astrobiology team at the Florida Institute of Technology’s Aldrin Space Institute. This endeavor simulated conditions that could encourage t

  • Small Talk: How Bayer Is Keeping an Ear to the Short Stature Corn Conversation

    by Bob Reiter, Head of Research & Development, Crop Science at Bayer

  • Debris scattered across space after Russia blows up satellite, US says as astronauts forced to shelter in place on ISS

    Debris has been scattered across space after a Russian satellite was blown up in a test, the US State Department has said. The test has led to hundreds of thousands of pieces of debris that is now stuck in orbit and “threaten the interests of all nations”, a spokesperson said. Officials are yet to confirm that the two sets of debris are definitely the same.

  • US says it is aware of ‘debris-generating event’ as ISS put on alert of collisions in space

    US officials have said that a “debris-generating event” has happened in space, after astronauts on board the International Space Station had to undertake emergency measures for fear of a collision. US Space Command said it was aware that something had happened to spread cdebris across space, and that it was gathering information to ensure that satellites were kept safe. It said that it was “working to characterise the debris field”, suggesting that it could not yet confirm what had caused the cloud that forced astronauts into their spacecraft.

  • Researchers Discover More Than 100 'Herd' Dinosaur Eggs In Argentina

    The eggs and fossilized bones are the oldest known evidence of "complex social behavior" among dinosaurs, according to scientists.

  • Entrepreneurs: AI start-up Sensat aims to be Europe’s first trillion-dollar company

    Sensat works on HS2 and has raised money from one of the co-founders of Facebook

  • What You Need to Know About the Next Big Space IPO

    In an instant, Planet will become the biggest publicly traded satellite observation company on the, er, planet.

  • Space Tourism’s Arrival Spurs U.S. Rules for Inevitable Mishaps

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crash investigators preparing for the rapid growth in space tourism from operators such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are formalizing the rules for investigating accidents.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scho

  • New study suggests Alzheimer’s could be vaccinated against

    If successful, the treatment could ‘transform the lives of many patients’

  • Russian anti-satellite weapons test 'dangerous' - U.S

    Russia launched an anti-satellite weapons test against its own satellite on Monday causing over a thousand pieces of debris.The U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price sounded the alarm calling the test reckless and a risk to the International Space Station where astronauts and cosmonauts are on board:"Russia's dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long term sustainability of outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia's claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical."The Russian military and ministry of defense were not immediately available for comment.A message posted on Twitter by the Russian space agency saying the station was in the 'green zone.'The seven-member space station crew - four U.S. astronauts, a German astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts were directed to take shelter in their docked spaceship capsules for two hours after the test. That's according to NASA.Anti-satellite tests in space aren't a new thing.The U.S performed the first anti-satellite tests in 1959, when satellites were rare and new.Last April, Russia carried out another test of an anti-satellite missile.But these recent tests have raised questions about the long-term sustainability of space operations essential to commercial activities to banking and GPS services.Officials have said that space will increasingly become an important domain for warfare.

  • NASA says Russian anti-satellite test endangered International Space Station crew

    Russia tested an anti-satellite missile on Monday, the State Department and the Pentagon said, creating a large cloud of debris that, according to NASA, endangered the International Space Station, its crew and could go on to threaten other satellites.Why it matters: Weapon tests in space can generate thousands of pieces of debris that may stay in orbit and pose a risk for space-based technologies and people for years, and even decades.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Dangerous Space Junk Made by a Russian Missile Test Forced Astronauts on the Space Station to Take Cover

    NASAAstronauts aboard the International Space Station were forced to take safety precautions in the wee hours of the morning on Monday when a cloud of space junk zipped by in orbit. The cause of the debris is a Russian missile test that destroyed a satellite in orbit.Russian news agency TASS reported the junk cloud flew past the ISS at 2:06 a.m. ET, and again from 3:38 a.m. to 3:44 a.m., citing information from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.Astronauts on the ISS were directed to retreat int

  • NASA boss slams Russia for ‘reckless’ weapons test that forced astronauts to shelter

    Destruction of Soviet-era satellite created 1,500 bits of debris that could stay in space for decade

  • ISS astronauts forced to take cover as 'reckless' Kremlin blows up satellite

    The United States has condemned Russia for a "dangerous and irresponsible" test of an anti-satellite missile that caused a debris cloud so large astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) were forced to take evasive action.

  • Glimpse Nashville's frost moon: The longest partial lunar eclipse of this century

    This year has been full of partial lunar eclipses, but the longest one of this century is on the horizon.

  • Max Q: No (American) boots on the moon until 2025, NASA says

    NASA officials provided an update on the Artemis program -- which aims to send Americans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo days -- during a briefing Tuesday, when they officially confirmed that Artemis-2 and Artemis-3 would be pushed back by at least a year. What's interesting is that NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was not shy about pinning the delay at least partially on Blue Origin's ongoing protest of the Human Landing System contract (this is the crewed vehicle that will make the final leg to the moon). NASA awarded the contract solely to SpaceX back in April, and Blue Orogin has been protesting ever since.

  • Russia anti-satellite test - live: Debris flying around space as astronauts shelter in place on ISS, US says

    A test of an anti-satellite weapon has spread dangerous debris across space, the US State Department has said. It accused Russia of conducting the test that has since led to a dangerous cloud of hundreds of thousands of objects being dispersed above Earth. The accusation came just hours after crew members on the International Space Station – representing both the US and Russian space agencies – were forced to shelter in place as a cloud of debris threatened the floating lab.