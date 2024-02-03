Evolus Inc Director Karah Parschauer Sells 11,931 Shares

Karah Parschauer, a Director at Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS), has sold 11,931 shares of the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $13.14, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $156,813.34.

Evolus Inc is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. Its principal product is Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,931 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells for Evolus Inc.

On the valuation front, Evolus Inc's shares were trading at $13.14 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $776.882 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.99, indicating that it is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $13.33.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

