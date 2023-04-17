Evolus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EOLS) P/S Still Appears To Be Reasonable

It's not a stretch to say that Evolus, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EOLS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 3.1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Check out our latest analysis for Evolus

How Has Evolus Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Evolus has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Evolus.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Evolus' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 49%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 28% per annum as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 31% per annum, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that Evolus' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Story continues

We've seen that Evolus maintains an adequate P/S seeing as its revenue growth figures match the rest of the industry. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenue won't throw up any surprises. All things considered, if the P/S and revenue estimates contain no major shocks, then it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future.

Having said that, be aware Evolus is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Evolus' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here