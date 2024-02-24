EVP & CFO Gianluca Romano Sells 5,611 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Gianluca Romano, EVP & CFO of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX), executed a sale of 5,611 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is a global leader in data storage solutions, developing amazing products that enable people and businesses around the world to create, share and preserve their most critical memories and business data.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 146,858 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction on February 22 is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the sale, shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC were trading at $88.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.432 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.55, indicating that it is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value of $56.78. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

