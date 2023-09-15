On September 14, 2023, Heath Byrd, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH), sold 34,186 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which he sold a total of 67,493 shares and made no purchases.



Sonic Automotive Inc is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment involves the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks. Sonic Automotive operates in 14 states and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.



The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows among investors and market watchers. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Sonic Automotive Inc, while there have been seven insider sells, indicating a possible bearish sentiment within the company's top management.



EVP and CFO Heath Byrd Sells 34,186 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is often closely watched by investors. In this case, the insider's sell-off coincides with Sonic Automotive Inc's stock trading at $54.01 per share, giving the company a market cap of $1.916 billion. This is a significant figure, and the insider's decision to sell a large number of shares could potentially impact the stock's price.



However, it's worth noting that despite the insider's sell-off, Sonic Automotive Inc's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.81, with a GF Value of $66.39, suggesting that the stock could still offer value to investors.



The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock's GF Value suggests potential upside for investors.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off could be a cause for concern, the stock's current valuation suggests that Sonic Automotive Inc could still offer value to investors. As always, investors are advised to do their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.



