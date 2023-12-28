On December 27, 2023, Kristopher Westbrooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TimkenSteel Corp (NYSE:TMST), sold 15,949 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. TimkenSteel Corp is a manufacturer of alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing, and precision steel components, which are used in a variety of industries, including automotive, oil and gas, and industrial equipment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,418 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for TimkenSteel Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of TimkenSteel Corp were trading at $24.1, giving the company a market cap of $1.030 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of TimkenSteel Corp stands at 35.13, which is above both the industry median of 13.02 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $24.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $19.80, TimkenSteel Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

EVP, CFO Kristopher Westbrooks Sells 15,949 Shares of TimkenSteel Corp

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

