Seth Bagshaw, EVP, CFO & Treasurer of MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI), executed a sale of 32,865 shares in the company on February 22, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $123.28 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,052,792.20.

MKS Instruments Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity. The company's products are used in a wide range of industries including semiconductors, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, and research.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 57,865 shares of MKS Instruments Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Seth Bagshaw represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for MKS Instruments Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of MKS Instruments Inc were trading at $123.28, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.199 billion.

The stock's price of $123.28 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $105.58 suggests that MKS Instruments Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, indicating the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

EVP, CFO & Treasurer Seth Bagshaw Sells 32,865 Shares of MKS Instruments Inc

EVP, CFO & Treasurer Seth Bagshaw Sells 32,865 Shares of MKS Instruments Inc

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

