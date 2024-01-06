EVP & Chief Medical Officer Steven Stein Sells Shares of Incyte Corp (INCY)

In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Steven Stein, EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY), sold 7,365 shares of the company on January 3, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a SEC Filing.

Incyte Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its product portfolio includes treatments for cancer and inflammatory diseases, which are marketed globally.

According to the filing, the insider has sold a total of 28,876 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the stock during that time. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and eight insider sells for Incyte Corp.

On the date of the sale, shares of Incyte Corp were trading at $65.51, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 34.53, which is above the industry median of 32.46 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.73, with a GF Value of $89.41, indicating that Incyte Corp was considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

