John Schweitzer, the Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA), has sold 5,952 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $33.87 per share, resulting in a total value of $201,635.44.Informatica Inc is a leading provider of enterprise cloud data management solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their data-driven digital transformations. Informatica provides a comprehensive suite of data integration, quality, and governance services, all unified on a cloud-native platform.Over the past year, John Schweitzer has sold a total of 147,228 shares of Informatica Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Informatica Inc reveals a pattern of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

EVP & Chief Revenue Officer John Schweitzer Sells 5,952 Shares of Informatica Inc (INFA)

The stock's valuation on the day of the insider's recent sale was $33.87 per share, giving Informatica Inc a market capitalization of $10.245 billion.For more detailed information on insider transactions at Informatica Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.SEC Filing

