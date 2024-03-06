EVP/CLO-C&I Lindsey Rheaume Sells 22,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. The company provides various commercial and consumer banking services, including business and personal checking, savings, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Additionally, Eagle Bancorp offers commercial loans, real estate loans, and other financial services.According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider, Lindsey Rheaume, who serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer for Commercial & Industrial at Eagle Bancorp Inc, sold 22,000 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $22.98 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $505,600.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Eagle Bancorp Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 3 insider sells and 2 insider buys recorded.In terms of valuation, Eagle Bancorp Inc's shares were trading at $22.98 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $685.594 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.94, which is below both the industry median of 9.38 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Eagle Bancorp Inc is significantly undervalued. With a current price of $22.98 and a GF Value of $43.43, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.53. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

