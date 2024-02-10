EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC. Alaleh Nouri Sells 20,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp

Alaleh Nouri, EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC. of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT), executed a sale of 20,000 shares in the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made at an average price of $49.97 per share, which affects the insider's holdings in the company.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company's proprietary technology, the AquaBeam Robotic System, delivers Aquablation therapy, a minimally invasive, waterjet-based therapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as enlarged prostate.

Over the past year, the insider, Alaleh Nouri, has sold a total of 64,999 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 15 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp were trading at $49.97, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.500 billion.

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how corporate executives view the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and company reports.

