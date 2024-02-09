Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS), a global manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. On February 8, 2024, EVP, CLO & Corp Secretary Ryan Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company at an average price of $243.62. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Littelfuse Inc has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,932 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Littelfuse Inc, with a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

Shares of Littelfuse Inc were trading at $243.62 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.062 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.54, which is above the industry median of 21.81 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Littelfuse Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate of $260.45. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

EVP, CLO & Corp Secretary Ryan Stafford Sells 1,932 Shares of Littelfuse Inc

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Littelfuse Inc.

EVP, CLO & Corp Secretary Ryan Stafford Sells 1,932 Shares of Littelfuse Inc

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Littelfuse Inc could be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

